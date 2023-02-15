<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Vertiv to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences in February and March.

Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, and David Fallon, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Mr. Albertazzi and Mr. Fallon will also present in-person at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference in New York City on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.

Live webcasts of the events and any related presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. Recordings of the events will be available for 30 days following the webcast at investors.vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Lynne Maxeiner

Vice President, Global Treasury & Investor Relations

Vertiv

T +1 614-841-6776

E: lynne.maxeiner@vertiv.com

For media inquiries:
Peter Poulos

FleishmanHillard for Vertiv

T +1 646-284-4991

E: peter.poulos@fleishman.com

