Vertical Relevance Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APNPartner—Vertical Relevance (VR), a financial services focused consulting firm, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. The competency designation recognizes that Vertical Relevance has demonstrated deep cloud security expertise and has proven technology that helps customers further enhance their security measures across cloud environments.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Vertical Relevance as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized security, compliance, and DevSecOps solutions on AWS. To receive this designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. Vertical Relevance achieved its AWS Security Competency status through a rigorous qualification process based on references and feedback from its customers.

“The AWS Security Competency provides a sense of trust to our customers knowing we have been vetted, validated, and verified with AWS technical expertise and proven customer success,” said Brian Jakovich, Managing Director of Vertical Relevance.

“Achieving the AWS Security Competency status is an important reflection of the work we provide our customers. Being that we focus exclusively on the financial services industry, achieving the AWS Security Competency status provides an important distinction for us as an APN Partner. As a recognized leader in FS, we’ve heavily invested in the AWS Security competency to continue to drive innovation for our customers and thought leadership within the community. This helps our customers simplify meeting their security and regulatory requirements by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides,” said Robert Summers and Hemant Jaiswal, Managing Partners and Co-Founders of Vertical Relevance.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. For more information about Vertical Relevance’s services, visit https://www.verticalrelevance.com/services/cloud-transformation/.

About Vertical Relevance

Vertical Relevance was founded to help business leaders drive value through the design and delivery of effective transformation programs across people, processes, and systems. Our mission is to help Financial Services firms at any stage of their journey to develop solutions for success and growth. To learn more visit, www.verticalrelevance.com.

