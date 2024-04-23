Vertical Cold Storage Surges to Sixth Largest Cold Storage Provider in North America

Latest rankings from GCCA also list company as 12th largest globally

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, moved from 15th to sixth on the Global Cold Chain Alliance’s (GCCA) North American Top 25 List of Refrigerated Warehousing and Logistics Providers. The company now has more than 77 million cubic feet of capacity in nine locations and employs more than 400 full-time team members.





In the past 12 months, Vertical Cold acquired MWCold in Indiana, purchased a second facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, and is currently finishing the construction of its first distribution center in the Kansas City market.

“It’s been a great year for Vertical Cold, with expansion in new and existing markets. More importantly, it’s been a great year for our customers, for whom we continue to help drive supply chain value, and for our team members, who are committed to servicing our customers safely and efficiently,” said West Hutchison, President and CEO of Vertical Cold Storage.

“Our growth platform is strong. There will be continued growth through acquisition, expansion, and development in pursuit of our goal to have a national network that embraces the complexities of our customers, which many of our competitors avoid or price their way out of.”

About Vertical Cold Storage

Vertical Cold Storage is an industry leader in delivering reliable, flexible, and cost-effective cold storage and logistics solutions for the food and beverage industry. We are committed to giving our customers the competitive edge they need to consistently thrive in the complex and ever-evolving business environment of perishables. We offer temperature-controlled cold storage warehousing and distribution solutions in the cities and surrounding areas of Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Omaha, Charlotte, Miami, Kansas City, and more. Our services are backed by a team of industry veterans and cutting-edge technology with a singular focus on quality results and excellent customer service. Vertical Cold is focused on acquiring and integrating existing and developing greenfield cold storage facilities and providing a consistent customer experience across our entire platform. More information is available at www.verticalcold.com.

About Platform Ventures

Platform Ventures (or the “Firm”) is an independent, entrepreneurial private investment firm that invests through closed and open-end opportunistic real estate funds with scalable investment strategies. The Firm’s operator-oriented investment platform is vertically integrated across logistics, housing, and real estate credit through subsidiaries that include a wholly owned SEC registered investment advisor. The Firm invests selectively across the capital structure in direct acquisitions, joint ventures, recapitalizations, and reorganizations. Platform Investments, which is owned by Platform Ventures, manages over $3.2 billion of assets1 on behalf of institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Visit platformv.com for more information.

1) As of December 31, 2023. This includes assets managed by our affiliates who are not registered investment advisers, and this amount does not represent Regulatory Assets Under Management as defined by the SEC. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Contacts

Media

Susan Hrabik



Vertical Cold Storage



(402) 880-5592



susan.hrabik@verticalcold.com