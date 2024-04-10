Vertex Energy Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products and renewable fuels, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9, 2024. A conference call will be held that same day at 9:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.





An audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials (which will be available prior to the start of the conference call) will also be available in the “Events and Presentation” section of Vertex’s website at www.vertexenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic: (888) 350-3870

International: (646) 960-0308

Conference ID: 8960754

A replay of the teleconference will be available in the “Events and Presentation” section of Vertex’s website at www.vertexenergy.com for up to one year following the conference call.

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Vertex Energy is a leading energy transition company that specializes in producing both renewable and conventional fuels. The Company’s innovative solutions are designed to enhance the performance of its customers and partners while also prioritizing sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. With a commitment to providing superior products and services, Vertex Energy is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy industry.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT



IR@vertexenergy.com