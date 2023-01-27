Versa Networks Hosting Versatility 2023 Annual User Conference Next Month

Companies Including Exxon, Nordstrom, SLB, FiServ, Enbridge, VS&Co, Booz Allen Hamilton, Victoria Valley College, Starlink and AWS Presenting and Participating in Panels

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SASE–Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that it is hosting its annual user conference “Versatility 2023” on Feb. 8 – 9.

Versatility 2023 will host a global audience of existing and prospective customers and partners presenting on how Versa’s innovations have helped them address their challenges. Participating customers include Exxon, Nordstrom, SLB, FiServ, Enbridge, VS&Co, Booz Allen Hamilton, Victoria Valley College, Starlink and AWS. Conference attendees will learn about best practices directly from their peers and also hear from Versa technology experts to advance their skills as SASE practitioners. This two-day in-person event is taking place at the Marriott in Santa Clara, Calif.

“In 2022, our first annual user conference was held virtually, and we are delighted to announce that this year it will be an in-person event,” said Martin Mackay, CRO with Versa Networks. “As the Unified SASE leader, Versa has unique insights into real-world scenarios and best practices for how SASE helps organizations address their secure networking needs, from digital transformation to supporting the continued work-from-anywhere environment. Next month’s event provides a unique opportunity for participants to meet with Versa leadership and technology experts, while also gaining valuable insight networking with their peers.”

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to attend multiple keynote sessions where they will learn directly from Versa leaders and customers about the most important business challenges, cybersecurity trends and Versa innovations that are delivering business outcomes. In addition, attendees can participate in the break-out sessions with Versa experts to dive deep into Versa’s products and interact one-on-one with engineers who are driving Versa’s innovations.

Versatility 2023 sessions will be recorded, archived, and available on-demand following the event. Event sponsors include Neeco, Calculus Networks, Lanner, Jabil, Comcast Business, Dell Technologies, Colt, and Advantech. For more information, see https://versa-networks.com/versatility-2023/.

Versa’s single-vendor Unified SASE delivers organically developed best-of-breed functions that tightly integrate and deliver services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both, managed through a single pane of glass. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Cloud Network Firewall, Unified Threat Management (UTM) including Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa’s single-vendor SASE platform goes above and beyond management console automation integration by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

As the leader in SASE, the fastest growing security and networking category, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated SASE architecture for high performance and security. Dell’Oro Group listed Versa as the 2021 SASE market share leader with 84-percent market share for the unified category in its 4Q21 Network Security Quarterly Report; and Frost and Sullivan ranks Versa as the #2 worldwide market share leader in SASE. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor Unified SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock Inc., Silicon Valley Bank, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc.

Contacts

Dan Spalding



dspalding@versa-networks.com

(408) 960-9297