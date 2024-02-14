Veritonic Revolutionizes Brand Health Measurement with the Launch of Brand Lift Pulse, Democratizing Access to Comprehensive Brand Metrics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adcampaign—Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today a new tier of their Brand Lift solution, Brand Lift Pulse. The self-serve solution is the first of its kind, removing long-standing barriers to brand health and campaign performance data.





Brand Lift Pulse provides brands with access to actionable awareness, favorability, use, intent, and recall data for audio campaigns of all sizes. Additionally, audio platforms and networks can now offer this highly coveted data to clients at every spend level and campaign size, providing invaluable insights that were historically reserved for substantial campaign investments.

“At Veritonic, we are firm believers in democratizing access to essential data for audio success, advocating for the principle that every brand, agency, and platform should have the tools they need, irrespective of their size, scale, or investment capacity,” said Scott Simonelli, Founder and CEO of Veritonic. “Brand Lift Pulse not only levels the playing field, but also empowers every player incorporating audio into their marketing strategy. It ensures that all stakeholders can maintain a keen awareness of market dynamics, equipped with the essential data and metrics necessary for informed decision-making in both current and future audio campaigns.”

Similar to Veritonic’s Standard and Custom tiers of Brand Lift, Pulse includes demographic segmentation, custom questions, reporting, best practices, in-platform access to data, and more.

“Brand Lift has long been a measurement modality reserved for more established brands spending significant amounts of money, and ones that focus on top of funnel brand metrics,” said Korri Kolesa, CRO at Veritonic. “Brand lift metrics are crucial for brands of all sizes and as the audio space has matured, so has the needs of its advertisers. Brand Lift Pulse goes beyond the conventional focus on bottom-of-the-funnel metrics, providing comprehensive support for brands seeking a holistic understanding of their impact. Similar to how the advent of attribution transformed the advertiser mix in audio, we are now witnessing brand lift spearhead the next era of confidence in the medium.”

The leading provider of independent and holistic audio data and analytics, the Veritonic platform is supporting the audio strategies of leading brands, agencies, and platforms around the world. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

