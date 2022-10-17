<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Veritonic Added to List of Preferred Audio Attribution Partners by Audioboom

Creators and Brands that Utilize the Audioboom platform Can Now Leverage Veritonic’s Industry-Leading Audio Attribution and Brand Lift Technology for Audio Measurement

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today that they have been approved as an attribution partner by Audioboom, the leading independent global podcast publisher. As a result, the 8,000+ creators and brands that use the Audioboom platform to distribute their podcast content can elect to utilize Veritonic’s robust attribution capabilities to optimize and further increase the ROI of their audio campaigns.

“We remain committed to working with the industry’s most credible and transparent providers of audio campaign performance data,” said Erica Tong, Chief Operating Officer of Audioboom. “We are pleased to be partnering with Veritonic, who shares our mission of furthering the growth of the audio landscape through insightful and actionable data and analytics.”

“We are thrilled to be supporting Audioboom in providing podcast publishers and creators with the reliable data and analytics they need to increase their reach and ROI,” said Scott Simonelli, Chief Executive Officer of Veritonic. “The powerful combination of our attribution and brand lift technology provides indispensable, full-funnel audio campaign lifecycle management and measurement in one unified, intuitive platform.”

Veritonic’s Attribution solution enables users to glean actionable insights from top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions & transactions. Through an intuitive and interactive dashboard, brands can determine which publisher and specific ads had the highest impact and use that data to optimize ad performance.

Veritonic’s Attribution solution is available now via self-serve or managed service. For more information or to get started, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

