Veritone Announces Major Expansion of Veritone Data Refinery (VDR) Suppliers to Monetize Proprietary Data

Data volume processed in the second half of 2025 increased more than 3.5 times from the first half of 2025, reaching a new milestone of 22.2 trillion tokens, signaling both increasing hyperscaler demand for premium data and new revenue opportunities for data-rich organizations

VDR helps organizations transform vast amounts of unstructured data into high-quality, AI-ready assets

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced growth in customers utilizing its Veritone Data Refinery (VDR) solution to monetize their data. The company also announced it has seen a 3.5 times increase in data volume processed since Q2 2025, reaching a new milestone of 22.2 trillion tokens.1 Organizations spanning media, entertainment, production, and more are leveraging VDR to index and format unstructured data into tokens that can be used to train AI models, positioning it as a leading solution for proprietary data owners to tap into a powerful revenue stream.

As generative AI models require more data to evolve, demand for premium, licensed data is rising, creating significant data monetization opportunities for organizations. A Business Research Insights report highlights the growing demand for private, high-quality datasets, forecasting the data licensing market to grow from $7.48 billion in 2026 to $52.41 billion within the next decade.2 Legacy brands and emerging content creators are tapping into this emerging market using VDR to securely and ethically monetize their data.

“Organizations are sitting on a wealth of largely untapped proprietary data,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. “By empowering data owners to monetize their data through a secure and scalable platform, we’re not only helping them unlock new revenue streams but also helping these organizations protect their data and content. This is a step forward for both our customers and the industry as a whole.”

As the generative AI market continues to expand, Veritone remains committed to advancing the capabilities of its VDR solution, empowering more organizations to capitalize on their data archives. With its ability to bridge the gap between data silos and actionable monetization opportunities, Veritone is helping define what’s possible in the AI-driven data economy.

For more information about VDR and its transformative capabilities, visit www.veritone.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

