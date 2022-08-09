Veritone and U.S. Department of Justice Expand Relationship with Antitrust Division Contract

Veritone and AITHERAS Partner to Win DOJ ATR Contract under NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP)

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, today announced, through its partnership with AITHERAS, a new contract that will enable the Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division’s (ATR) eDiscovery and litigation groups to use Veritone’s aiWARE platform transcription, translation and redaction applications. AITHERAS, a leader in litigation support services that has worked with commercial and federal clients, supported Veritone with NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) contract for the DOJ ATR.

“Working with a number of government agencies, we understand the challenges they face to efficiently streamline their operations,” said Joseph T. Friend, partner of AITHERAS. “Given the mission-critical work that the Department of Justice’s ATR eDiscovery and litigation groups perform and the breadth of their operations, Veritone’s aiWARE-driven solutions are ideal for helping them with their core processes—from efficiently disseminating and analyzing immense amounts of evidentiary data to quickly translating this information to make real-time decisions. We believe that applying Veritone’s AI and machine-learning solutions to these necessary operations will be a game-changer for the organization.”

Government enforcement agencies whose work is data-intensive, like the DOJ ATR, benefit from Veritone aiWARE for projects requiring rapid capabilities to locate, transcribe, translate, redact and extract case-critical evidence. Built for justice systems, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, Veritone’s government solutions can rapidly extract actionable intelligence from large amounts of data, including video and audio evidence from CCTV, interview rooms, dash and body cameras and other sources used in surveillance, investigations and criminal justice.

“Government agencies greatly benefit from leveraging our AI by integrating time- and cost-saving solutions into their workflows,” explained Jon Gacek, general manager of aiWARE Enterprise at Veritone. “Veritone is trusted by the Department of Justice, which utilizes the Veritone aiWARE platform applications Redact, Illuminate and aiWARE for Relativity to help the DOJ leverage the benefits of AI and improve their current workflows.”

In addition to being a FedRAMP-certified party that already operates in AWS GovCloud and Azure Government environments, Veritone was selected for its advanced technology that enables teams to rapidly automate e-discovery and redaction efforts, optimize workflows, and strengthen the integrity of their cases.

Two tools the DOJ ATR division will be using are Veritone Illuminate and Veritone Redact. Veritone Illuminate can intelligently identify, review, transcribe, translate and cull through text, audio and video files. This capability will enable the DOJ ATR to quickly translate millions of documents into English for review—projects that might otherwise take thousands of man-hours’ worth of work to complete. And with Veritone Redact, the DOJ ATR can automate the redaction of personally identifiable information (PII) within text, audio, video and image-based evidence, without expending significant staff resources.

Both applications run on Veritone aiWARE, which is integrated with Relativity. The integration helps e-discovery teams transcribe, translate and perform object detection across audio, video and text-based files within Relativity, one of the premiere e-discovery platforms.

With Veritone Illuminate and Veritone Redact, the DOJ ATR will have the ability to obtain and analyze large volumes of evidentiary media at scale and leverage automated, machine-based translation capabilities to swiftly translate data from one language to another. Not only will this assist with translation and transcription projects, but it will also help the division answer Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests promptly.

Initially created to support criminal investigations, these applications could provide other divisions and agencies access to aiWARE for Relativity. For more information on Veritone’s redaction, transcription and translation software, please visit Veritone Redact and Veritone Illuminate.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About AITHERAS, LLC

AITHERAS, LLC is a customer-centric innovative IT consulting firm and solutions integrator based in the DC metropolitan area that has served and partnered with over a hundred clients since 2002 to include FEMA, CDC, USDA, NOAA, IRS, GSA, DOJ, DOL and others. Federal clients have entrusted AITHERAS with mission-critical projects relying on services and expertise in Innovation Management, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing Services, IT Engineering, Application Development, Records and Data Management, Litigation Support and Cyber Security. To learn more, visit www.aitheras.com.

