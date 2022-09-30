Verisma’s Leadership Team Expands

Recapitalization and growth projections spur new hires and promotions

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verisma’s leadership team is expanding to prepare for further growth less than a year after NewSpring announced a recapitalization and continued investment in the company.

Verisma’s CEO, Marty McKenna, shared his thoughts on these leadership changes:



“With increasing compliance regulations, staff shortages, and other shifts in health information management, a trusted partner in the complete disclosure management process from release of information (ROI) and beyond is more important now than ever. Verisma’s move toward scale and growth means healthcare providers can worry less about human errors, penalties, and turnaround time and focus more on life-saving care.”

Michael Fritts was named Chief Operations Officer, bringing leadership experience from GE Healthcare and multiple successful start-ups. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He also holds a certification in Six Sigma.

Steve Aylward was named Chief Revenue Officer. He has excelled in a variety of leadership roles across the healthcare industry. These include his tenure as Senior Vice President at AmWell, Change Healthcare, and Agfa, as well as General Manager for US Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft. Steve will drive client acquisition and revenue growth in his new position. A graduate of UCLA, he is serving in his tenth year on the Board of Trustees for Paoli Hospital, part of Main Line Health.

Julia Applegate was promoted to Chief Client Officer. More than 20 years of management experience in ROI has prepared Julia for this role. She will focus on expanding Verisma’s offerings beyond health information management (HIM) services and into departments like compliance, revenue cycle, managed care, and radiology.

Delinda Tinkey was hired as Director of Marketing, solidifying our strategic focus on brand growth. She brings a blend of healthcare and technology experience at electronic health record (EHR) and SaaS organizations. Most recently, she was Director of Marketing Operations for one of the country’s largest addiction treatment providers.

