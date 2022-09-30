<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Verisma’s Leadership Team Expands
Business Wire

Verisma’s Leadership Team Expands

di Business Wire

Recapitalization and growth projections spur new hires and promotions

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verisma’s leadership team is expanding to prepare for further growth less than a year after NewSpring announced a recapitalization and continued investment in the company.

Verisma’s CEO, Marty McKenna, shared his thoughts on these leadership changes:

“With increasing compliance regulations, staff shortages, and other shifts in health information management, a trusted partner in the complete disclosure management process from release of information (ROI) and beyond is more important now than ever. Verisma’s move toward scale and growth means healthcare providers can worry less about human errors, penalties, and turnaround time and focus more on life-saving care.”

Michael Fritts was named Chief Operations Officer, bringing leadership experience from GE Healthcare and multiple successful start-ups. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He also holds a certification in Six Sigma.

Steve Aylward was named Chief Revenue Officer. He has excelled in a variety of leadership roles across the healthcare industry. These include his tenure as Senior Vice President at AmWell, Change Healthcare, and Agfa, as well as General Manager for US Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft. Steve will drive client acquisition and revenue growth in his new position. A graduate of UCLA, he is serving in his tenth year on the Board of Trustees for Paoli Hospital, part of Main Line Health.

Julia Applegate was promoted to Chief Client Officer. More than 20 years of management experience in ROI has prepared Julia for this role. She will focus on expanding Verisma’s offerings beyond health information management (HIM) services and into departments like compliance, revenue cycle, managed care, and radiology.

Delinda Tinkey was hired as Director of Marketing, solidifying our strategic focus on brand growth. She brings a blend of healthcare and technology experience at electronic health record (EHR) and SaaS organizations. Most recently, she was Director of Marketing Operations for one of the country’s largest addiction treatment providers.

About Verisma

With Verisma® services and technology, health information managers elevate their organization’s method of securely disclosing confidential information to patients, attorneys, and other third parties. Built on the principles of truth and accuracy, Verisma is a trusted partner in complying with changing regulations while reducing errors, turnaround time, and cost.

Verisma HITRUST® certified technology integrates with existing EHRs and portals for advanced automation and transparency uniquely designed for release of information (ROI), self-serve request tracking, and audits.

Flexible service models including full-service, technology-only, or a hybrid seamlessly blend Verisma’s end-to-end solution with the needs of existing staff. Our partnership is truly a promise to put patient protection first.

Learn more about our disclosure management system at verisma.com.

Contacts

Delinda Tinkey

Verisma

866.390.7404

dtinkey@verisma.com

Articoli correlati

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Delivers the Most Complete Interactive Football Experience Yet, with HyperMotion2, Generational Cross-Play, Women’s Club Football, and Both Men’s and Women’s...

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Most Expansive EA SPORTS FIFA Ever Launches Worldwide Today REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FIFA23--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is...
Continua a leggere

Lamina1 Presents Inaugural “Open Metaverse Conference” Connecting the Worlds of Blockchain and the Metaverse for a Next-Gen Internet

Business Wire Business Wire -
Featuring a keynote from co-founder and futurist Neal Stephenson, the first-of-its-kind event aims to empower creators and coders to...
Continua a leggere

Tyvak International Vice President of Programs Margherita Cardi to Present at University of Padova 800th Anniversary Celebration

Business Wire Business Wire -
TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LLAP #TerranOrbital--Tyvak International SRL, a leading European nano and microsatellite provider based in Torino, Italy, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Delivers the Most Complete Interactive Football Experience Yet, with HyperMotion2,...

Business Wire