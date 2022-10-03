<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Verisign to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Verisign to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that its earnings call for the third quarter 2022, will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). The earnings news release will be distributed to the wire services at approximately 4:05 p.m. (EDT) that day and will also be available directly from the company’s website at https://investor.verisign.com.

Verisign will host a live teleconference call on Oct. 27, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT), which will be accessible by direct dial at (888) 676-VRSN (U.S.) or (786) 789-4776 (international), conference ID: Verisign. A listen-only live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available at https://investor.verisign.com. An audio archive of the call will be available at https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit verisign.com.

VRSNF

©2022 VeriSign, Inc. All rights reserved. VERISIGN, the VERISIGN logo, and other trademarks, service marks, and designs are registered or unregistered trademarks of VeriSign, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and in foreign countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

 

Contacts

Investor Relations: David Atchley, datchley@verisign.com, 703-948-3447

Media Relations: Deana Alvy, dalvy@verisign.com, 703-948-3800

Articoli correlati

iQor Celebrates Customer Service Week 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
iQor Honors Employees Dedicated to Providing the Most Sought-After Customer Service to Millions of Consumers for Global Brands ST. PETERSBURG,...
Continua a leggere

County of Los Angeles Partners with PowerFlex to Install New Smart Electric Vehicle Chargers at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall Among Other...

Business Wire Business Wire -
The new installation at the Walt Disney Concert Hall garage includes 43 PowerFlex electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, with...
Continua a leggere

MEDIA ALERT: NU PropertyCasualty360 to Host Webinar “How AI is Transforming the Insurance Industry and Bridging the Talent Gap”

Business Wire Business Wire -
Gradient AI Sponsors Webinar to Show how AI is Leveraged in Insurance & Bridges Talent Gap --(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinInsurance--Gradient AI: WHAT:   NU Property...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

iQor Celebrates Customer Service Week 2022

Business Wire