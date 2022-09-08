Verint Announces Strong Second Quarter Results

Strong Momentum with Strength Across Key Cloud Metrics

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 (FYE 2023). Revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2022 was $223 million on a GAAP basis representing 3.9% year-over-year growth and $224 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing 3.7% year-over-year growth. Revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2022 was $441 million on a GAAP basis, representing 6.1% year-over-year growth, and $443 million on a non-GAAP basis, representing 6.1% year-over-year growth. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, net loss per share was $(0.12) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $0.56 on a non-GAAP basis. For the six months ended July 31, 2022, net loss per share was $(0.19) on a GAAP basis and diluted EPS was $1.07 on a non-GAAP basis.

Second Quarter Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Reported Constant Currency Reported Constant Currency Non-GAAP Constant Currency Growth Revenue $223 million $229 million $224 million $229 million 6% Cloud Revenue $118 million $121 million $119 million $122 million 29%

New PLE Bookings Growth: 10% reported, 12% constant currency

10% reported, 12% constant currency Favorable Mix Shift: 65% of New PLE bookings came from SaaS (up from 53% in Q2 of the prior year)

65% of New PLE bookings came from (up from 53% in Q2 of the prior year) New Customer Additions: Added 100+ new logos

“I am pleased to report another strong quarter with strong momentum across key cloud KPIs driven by brands looking to close the engagement capacity gap. We had many significant wins from existing and new customers and delivered another quarter of double-digit New Perpetual License Equivalent (PLE) Bookings growth with our bookings mix continuing to shift to SaaS. Non-GAAP diluted EPS also came in strong ahead of our prior guidance,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

First Half Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Reported Constant Currency Reported Constant Currency Non-GAAP Constant Currency Growth Revenue $441 million $449 million $443 million $451 million 8% Cloud Revenue $229 million $233 million $231 million $235 million 34%

New PLE Bookings Growth: 18% reported, 19% constant currency

18% reported, 19% constant currency Favorable Mix Shift: 62% of New PLE bookings came from SaaS (up from 52% in H1 of the prior year)

62% of New PLE bookings came from SaaS (up from 52% in H1 of the prior year) New Customer Additions: Added 200+ new logos

Bodner continued, “We are pleased with our first half results which puts us on track for our annual guidance on a constant currency basis. Verint’s cloud platform is differentiated, especially for organizations that want to deliver a world class customer experience while managing wage inflation, workforce retention and other workforce related challenges. Changing workforce dynamics make it more urgent for brands to deploy AI-driven solutions to help increase their workforce capacity and be able to do more with limited resources and budgets and we are well positioned to address this opportunity with our AI driven cloud platform.”

FYE 2023 Outlook



Our non-GAAP annual outlook for the year ending January 31, 2023 has been adjusted to reflect FX changes in H1 and recent rates for the second half of the year:

Figures shown at mid-point



of guidance range Prior Guidance FX Adjusted Guidance Constant Currency Growth Revenue $940 million $920 million 7% Cloud Revenue $525 million $515 million 33%

Revenue : $920 million +/- 2%, reflecting 7% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis

: $920 million +/- 2%, reflecting 7% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis Cloud Revenue Growth: 32% to 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis

32% to 34% year-over-year on a constant currency basis Diluted EPS: $2.50 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance, reflecting 10% year-over-year growth

Doug Robinson added, “As a reminder, about 20% of our revenue is generated in foreign currencies and given the significant changes in FX rates, we plan to discuss our results and guidance on a constant currency basis through the end of the year. At the same time, I am glad to report that FX had a minimal impact on our bottom line because we are uniquely positioned with a natural hedge. This is due to the fact that about one-third of our cost of revenue and operating expenses are in foreign currencies and therefore, the appreciating dollar reduces our non-U.S. dollar cost of revenue and operating expenses largely offsetting the revenue reduction. This natural hedge results in no real change due to FX to our bottom-line reported results and guidance.”

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023 excludes the following GAAP measure which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $10 million and $39 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $0 million and $1 million, and $2 million and $3 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively.

Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to be between approximately $18 million and $22 million, and $78 million and $84 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Costs associated with modifying our workplace following the spin-off of our former cyber intelligence business and in response to our decision to move to a hybrid work environment, including assumed lease terminations and abandonments, IT infrastructure costs, and other charges are expected to be between approximately $6 million and $8 million, and $25 million and $29 million, for the three months ending October 31, 2022 and year ending January 31, 2023, respectively.

Our non-GAAP guidance does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Tables 2, 3 and 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss our results for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 and outlook. An online, real-time webcast of the conference call and webcast slides will be available on our website at www.verint.com. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics” at the end of this press release.

About Verint Systems Inc.



Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

Cautions About Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions, including as a result of slowdowns, recessions, inflation, economic instability, political unrest, armed conflicts (such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine), natural disasters, climate change or other environmental issues, or outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the resulting impact on information technology spending by enterprises or government customers, on our business; risks that our customers delay, cancel, or refrain from placing orders, refrain from renewing subscriptions or service contracts, or are unable to honor contractual commitments or payment obligations due to liquidity issues or other challenges in their budgets and business; risks that restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or actions taken in response to the pandemic adversely impact our operations or our ability to fulfill orders, complete implementations, or recognize revenue; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; to adapt to changing market potential from area to area within our markets; and to successfully develop, launch, and drive demand for new, innovative, high-quality products that meet or exceed customer challenges and needs, while simultaneously preserving our legacy businesses and migrating away from areas of commoditization; risks due to aggressive competition in all of our markets and our ability to keep pace with competitors, some of whom have greater resources than us, including in areas such as sales and marketing, branding, technological innovation and development, recruiting and retention, and growth; risks associated with our ability to properly execute on our cloud transition, including increased importance of subscription renewal rates, and risk of increased variability in our period-to-period results based on the mix, terms, and timing of our transactions; risks relating to our ability to properly execute on growth or strategic initiatives, manage investments in our business and operations, and enhance our existing operations and infrastructure, including the proper prioritization and allocation of limited financial and other resources; risks associated with our ability to or costs to retain, recruit , and train qualified personnel in regions in which we operate either physically or remotely, including in new markets and growth areas we may enter, due to competition for talent, increasing labor costs, applicable regulatory requirements such as vaccination mandates, or otherwise; challenges associated with selling sophisticated solutions, including with respect to longer sales cycles, more complex sales processes, and assisting customers in understanding and realizing the benefits of our solutions, as well as with developing, offering, implementing, and maintaining a broad solution portfolio; risks that we may be unable to maintain, expand, and enable our relationships with partners as part of our growth strategy; risks associated with our reliance on cloud hosting providers and other third-party suppliers, partners, or original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for certain services, products, or components, including companies that may compete with us or work with our competitors; risks associated with our significant international operations, exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and challenges associated with a significant portion of our cash being held overseas; risks associated with a significant part of our business coming from government contracts and associated procurement processes and regulatory requirements; risks associated with our ability to identify suitable targets for acquisition or investment or successfully compete for, consummate, and implement mergers and acquisitions, including risks associated with valuations, legacy liabilities, reputational considerations, capital constraints, costs and expenses, maintaining profitability levels, expansion into new areas, management distraction, post-acquisition integration activities, and potential asset impairments; risks associated with complex and changing domestic and foreign regulatory environments, including, among others, with respect to data privacy and protection, government contracts, anti-corruption, trade compliance, climate change or other environmental, social and governance matters, tax, and labor matters, relating to our own operations, the products and services we offer, and/or the use of our solutions by our customers; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive or confidential information and data, including personally identifiable information or other information that may belong to our customers or other third parties, including in connection with our software as a service (“SaaS”) or other hosted or managed services offerings or when we are asked to perform service or support; risks that our solutions or services, or those of third-party suppliers, partners, or OEMs which we use in or with our offerings or otherwise rely on, including third-party hosting platforms, may contain defects, develop operational problems, or be vulnerable to cyber-attacks; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures, or disruptions; risks that our intellectual property rights may not be adequate to protect our business or assets or that others may make claims on our intellectual property, claim infringement on their intellectual property rights, or claim a violation of their license rights, including relative to free or open source components we may use; risks associated with significant leverage resulting from our current debt position or our ability to incur additional debt, including with respect to liquidity considerations, covenant limitations and compliance, fluctuations in interest rates, dilution considerations (with respect to our convertible notes), and our ability to maintain our credit ratings; risks that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms or at all; risks arising as a result of contingent or other obligations or liabilities assumed in our acquisition of our former parent company, Comverse Technology, Inc. (“CTI”), or associated with formerly being consolidated with, and part of a consolidated tax group with, CTI, or as a result of the successor to CTI’s business operations, Mavenir Inc., being unwilling or unable to provide us with certain indemnities to which we are entitled; risks associated with changing accounting principles or standards, tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls, and personnel, and our ability to successfully implement and maintain enhancements to the foregoing, for our current and future operations and reporting needs, including related risks of financial statement omissions, misstatements, restatements, or filing delays; risks associated with market volatility in the prices of our common stock and convertible notes based on our performance, third-party publications or speculation, or other factors and risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; risks associated with Apax Partners’ significant ownership position and potential that its interests will not be aligned with those of our common stockholders; and risks associated with the 2021 spin-off of our former Cyber Intelligence Solutions business, including the possibility that the spin-off transaction does not achieve the benefits anticipated, does not qualify as a tax-free transaction, or exposes us to unexpected claims or liabilities. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, when filed, and other filings we make with the SEC.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Recurring $ 166,440 $ 156,178 $ 325,807 $ 300,631 Nonrecurring 56,459 58,439 114,998 114,890 Total revenue 222,899 214,617 440,805 415,521 Cost of revenue: Recurring 40,852 37,636 81,880 75,712 Nonrecurring 30,700 30,505 62,768 60,385 Amortization of acquired technology 3,553 4,426 7,192 8,810 Total cost of revenue 75,105 72,567 151,840 144,907 Gross profit 147,794 142,050 288,965 270,614 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 33,956 31,792 64,903 60,940 Selling, general and administrative 105,705 91,376 208,587 179,022 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 6,623 7,345 13,467 14,673 Total operating expenses 146,284 130,513 286,957 254,635 Operating income 1,510 11,537 2,008 15,979 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 498 23 697 46 Interest expense (1,863 ) (2,199 ) (3,364 ) (7,218 ) Losses on early retirements of debt — — — (2,474 ) Other income, net 467 156 2,141 4,206 Total other expense, net (898 ) (2,020 ) (526 ) (5,440 ) Income before provision for income taxes 612 9,517 1,482 10,539 Provision for income taxes 2,848 4,201 3,144 4,129 Net (loss) income (2,236 ) 5,316 (1,662 ) 6,410 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 176 316 464 611 Net (loss) income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. (2,412 ) 5,000 (2,126 ) 5,799 Dividends on preferred stock (5,200 ) (5,200 ) (10,400 ) (8,522 ) Net loss attributable to Verint Systems Inc. common shares $ (7,612 ) $ (200 ) $ (12,526 ) $ (2,723 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ — $ (0.19 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ — $ (0.19 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 64,958 65,194 64,948 65,417 Diluted 64,958 65,194 64,948 65,417

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Cloud Metrics (Unaudited) Cloud Revenue Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 SaaS revenue – GAAP $ 102,554 $ 76,384 $ 197,284 $ 139,976 Bundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 54,679 42,940 103,964 82,249 Unbundled SaaS revenue – GAAP 47,875 33,444 93,320 57,727 Optional managed services revenue – GAAP 15,778 16,872 31,691 33,330 Cloud revenue – GAAP(1)(4) $ 118,332 $ 93,256 $ 228,975 $ 173,306 Estimated SaaS revenue adjustments $ 680 $ 872 $ 1,949 $ 1,716 Estimated bundled SaaS revenue adjustments 680 872 1,949 1,654 Estimated unbundled SaaS revenue adjustments — — — 62 Estimated optional managed services revenue adjustments 52 132 112 319 Estimated cloud revenue adjustments $ 732 $ 1,004 $ 2,061 $ 2,035 SaaS revenue – non-GAAP $ 103,234 $ 77,256 $ 199,233 $ 141,692 Bundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 55,359 43,812 105,913 83,903 Unbundled SaaS revenue – non-GAAP 47,875 33,444 93,320 57,789 Optional managed services revenue – non-GAAP 15,830 17,004 31,803 33,649 Cloud revenue – non-GAAP(2)(4) $ 119,064 $ 94,260 $ 231,036 $ 175,341

New SaaS ACV Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 New SaaS ACV $ 27,279 $ 26,568 $ 51,345 $ 45,372 New SaaS ACV Growth YoY 2.7 % 59.1 % 13.2 % 58.7 %

New Perpetual License Equivalent Bookings Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 New perpetual license equivalent bookings(3)(4) $ 80,485 $ 73,059 $ 158,176 $ 134,041 New perpetual license equivalent bookings change YoY 10.2 % 17.4 % 18.0 % 22.0 % % of new perpetual license equivalent bookings from SaaS 65.0 % 52.6 % 61.5 % 51.9 %

(1) GAAP cloud revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 was $121.0 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth and $232.8 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(2) Non-GAAP cloud revenue for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 was $121.8 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth and $234.9 million, representing 34% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(3) New perpetual license equivalent bookings for the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 was $81.7 million, representing 11.8% year-over-year growth and $160.0 million, representing 19.3% year-over-year growth, respectively, on a constant currency basis.

(4) The foregoing measures at constant currency are calculated by translating the non-U.S. dollars portion of the current-period measure into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency exchange rates for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, as applicable, rather than actual current-period foreign currency exchange rates.

For further information see “Supplemental Information About Constant Currency” at the end of this press release.

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Revenue Three Months Ended

July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Recurring revenue – GAAP $ 166,440 $ 156,178 $ 325,807 $ 300,631 Nonrecurring revenue – GAAP 56,459 58,439 114,998 114,890 Total GAAP revenue 222,899 214,617 440,805 415,521 Recurring revenue adjustments 732 1,013 2,075 2,052 Nonrecurring revenue adjustments — — — — Total revenue adjustments 732 1,013 2,075 2,052 Recurring revenue – non-GAAP 167,172 157,191 327,882 302,683 Nonrecurring revenue – non-GAAP 56,459 58,439 114,998 114,890 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 223,631 $ 215,630 $ 442,880 $ 417,573

