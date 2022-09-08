Verint Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan

Douglas Robinson will be succeeded by Grant Highlander in Q4

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Verint® Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) today announced a succession plan under which Grant Highlander will succeed Douglas Robinson as Chief Financial Officer of the Company during the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year (ending January 31, 2023) on a specific date to be determined. Mr. Robinson is expected to remain with the Company in an advisory role, reporting to the CEO, following the effective date to help ensure a seamless transition.

“We are extremely pleased to elevate Grant as Verint’s next CFO,” said Dan Bodner, Verint’s Chief Executive Officer. “Grant has more than 20 years of experience in financial operations. He joined Verint seven years ago and has played a leading role in our cloud transformation.”

Mr. Bodner continued, “Doug has been our CFO for 16 years and we are very grateful for his leadership, expertise and stewardship, as well as his efforts in developing Grant as his successor.”

“I am proud of the company we have built over the last 16 years and excited about its future. We have a strong management team that I have enjoyed working with, and I’d like to thank Dan and the Board for the opportunity to be part of the Verint journey. I look forward to working with Grant and the team in an advisory capacity following the transition date,” said Doug Robinson.

