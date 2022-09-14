Verimatrix Threat Defense Technologies Deployed by Saudi Arabia’s Largest Online Shopping Service

Jarir selects Verimatrix App Shield and Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD) solutions to safeguard valuable IP from hackers

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Jarir, Saudi Arabia’s largest ecommerce and online shopping service, selected Verimatrix’s App Shield Pro with monitoring, part of the Extended Threat Defense (XTD) family of products, to safeguard valuable IP within its services for Android users.

With millions using its popular shopping app, Jarir sought a speedy yet proven solution to gain the latest protections against threats such as reverse engineering and repackaging. The company also prioritized the need to monitor and detect threats among its install base, allowing it to identify threat patterns and prevent potential attacks.

Through its zero-code approach to app security and monitoring, Verimatrix App Shield Pro and XTD technologies arm Jarir with an unobtrusive yet modern approach to app security as well as valuable intelligence that can help avoid costly security-related incidents.

“When a business is rooted in the use of an app, it’s vital to maximize its cybersecurity while still maintaining a superb user experience,” said Juha Högmander, vice president, cybersecurity business at Verimatrix. “We are pleased to work with market-leading companies such as Jarir to provide unmatched threat defenses.”

“Following a robust evaluation, we selected Verimatrix due to its comprehensive approach to IP protection and its unique threat monitoring capabilities,” said Nasser Abdul-Aziz, Chief Operations Officer at Jarir Bookstore. “It’s important to us to work with cybersecurity experts such as Verimatrix who offer our needed mix of proactive protections, ease of use, and first-class service.”

About Jarir

Jarir Marketing Company (also popularly known as “Jarir Bookstore” or “Jarir”) was established in Riyadh in 1974 as a small bookshop. In the 80s, Jarir opened a second branch in Riyadh followed by one in the 90s. Jarir now is considered the market leader in the Middle East for consumer IT products, Electronics, Office supplies and Books. Jarir is a retailer and wholesaler of its products in Saudi Arabia and in other GCC Countries. In 2002, Jarir became a Joint Stock Company (CR No. 1010032264) and was listed in the Saudi Capital Market (Tadawul) in the year 2003. Currently, Jarir has a paid-up capital of SR 1.20 billion. Visit www.jarir.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

