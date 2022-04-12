Home Business Wire Verifyle and the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants Partner to Protect...
Verifyle and the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants Partner to Protect Members and Clients from the Growing Threat of Hackers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Verifyle–Verifyle, a leader in secure messaging, file-sharing and digital signatures, today announced a strategic partnership with the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants (WSCPA). WSCPA is a professional community of CPAs and financial professionals who work in business and industry, education, government, not-for-profit organizations, and public accounting. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing, messaging and digital signature technology for all WSCPA members beginning in April of 2022.

“Our organization is keenly aware of the growing threat from hackers. We wanted to give our members a reliable tool for securely communicating with their clients that would be easy for both them and their clients to use,” said Monette Anderson, Director of Membership for WSCPA. “Verifyle is the perfect choice for our members because it is extremely simple to use and very secure.”

“We know Verifyle is a valuable tool for financial professionals because it allows them to share and receive their clients’ personal financial information without putting that information at risk,” said Jack Smith, CEO of Verifyle. “This partnership will help to provide some peace of mind for WSCPA members and their clients by keeping their clients’ data private and secure at all times. We’re very happy WSCPA chose Verifyle as a trusted technology provider.”

Unlike many other cloud-storage and cloud-sharing services, which use a single master key for encrypting and decrypting their users’ data, Verifyle’s Cellucrypt® technology uses password-derived keys on top of a public-key system to individually encrypt data objects, adding several additional layers of protection for their users. With the additional option to disable password reset, Verifyle becomes the most secure cloud-sharing platform available, while remaining extremely simple to use.

About Verifyle

Verifyle delivers ultra-secure messaging, document sharing, and digital signatures, all from a simple, single-screen interface. Verifyle was built from the ground up to be the most secure cloud-sharing solution, and to deliver improved productivity and control of information to its users. Verifyle’s industry-leading, patented encryption technology gives users the highest level of security, protecting them from bulk-access vulnerability through the unique encryption of each document and thread.

Contacts

Dave Martin

Verifyle

dmartin@verifyle.com
Phone: 408-510-3894

