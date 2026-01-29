VergeSense Launches the Large Spatial Model (LSM), Unlocking Spatial Intelligence for Workplace

New spatial intelligence foundation enables workplace technology partners to move from reporting the past to predicting what happens next

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VergeSense, the leader in occupancy intelligence, today announced the release of its Large Spatial Model (LSM), a new AI foundational model built to predict workplace utilization and demand. Trained on eight years of real-world workplace behavior across more than 200 million square feet of office space, the Large Spatial Model enables a new generation of predictive capabilities across the workplace technology ecosystem.

Over the last decade, AI has made major leaps in understanding words and images. The next leap forward is spatial intelligence, teaching machines to understand how humans move through physical environments, what they do there, and how spaces shape behavior.

With the release of its LSM, VergeSense is bringing spatial intelligence into the workplace, shifting the industry from static measurement to dynamic prediction.

“Workplace technology to-date helped teams understand what happened in the past in their offices,” said Dan Ryan, CEO of VergeSense. “The Large Spatial Model marks a turning point, enabling real estate and workplace technology partners to build tools that answer the questions leaders need next: what will happen if we change something?”

From Workplace Analytics to Predictive Planning

Real estate and workplace teams have long relied on utilization reports, historical trends, and planning assumptions to make decisions about office space. But in today’s offices, behavior shifts constantly, and what worked last quarter may break next month.

VergeSense’s LSM transforms workplace planning into a continuous modeling exercise, enabling teams to simulate real-world outcomes under changing conditions. Instead of simply reporting occupancy, workplace platforms can now support scenario-driven decision-making, shifting from static planning to continuous simulation, and from space accounting to behavioral forecasting. VergeSense’s recently launched Predictive Planning product allows customers to take advantage of these predictive insights powered by the LSM today.

What the Large Spatial Model Enables for Technology Partners

Through a simple API integration, partners can bring spatial intelligence directly into the platforms their customers already trust.

Technology partners can use the VergeSense LSM to unlock predictive capabilities, including:

IWMS & planning platforms: scenario modeling, right-sizing, and breakpoint forecasting

scenario modeling, right-sizing, and breakpoint forecasting Workplace experience apps: predictive busyness signals and smarter available space recommendations

predictive busyness signals and smarter available space recommendations Smart building management systems: predictive scheduling to optimize building systems for energy and maintenance based on predicted demand

predictive scheduling to optimize building systems for energy and maintenance based on predicted demand Design & space planning tools: layout simulation and design performance scoring for test-fits before build-out

These capabilities allow partners to move beyond dashboards and reactive workflows and deliver the next generation of real estate and workplace solutions built to adapt with change.

Availability

The VergeSense LSM is available to partners now via API, and customers can take advantage of insights through the Predictive Planning product.

To learn more, join the LSM launch webinar on February 4 at 12PM ET.

About VergeSense

VergeSense powers the Occupancy Intelligence era with Meridian, the leading Workplace AI platform that helps global enterprises optimize space, reduce costs, and elevate employee experience. Trusted by over 200 customers, VergeSense delivers real-time Decision Intelligence by unifying the industry’s largest spatial dataset with AI-powered insights. Learn more at www.vergesense.com.

Kirsten Lloyd

kirsten.lloyd@vergesense.com