Vergent Appoints John Martinez as Chief Transformation Officer

RIDGELAND, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CustomerOnboarding--Vergent, a complete, end-to-end lending platform, has announced the appointment of John Martinez as Chief Transformation Officer. John brings nearly three decades of executive leadership and operational experience in sub-prime and alternative financial services, with deep expertise in digital lending, omnichannel transformation, operational scaling, and portfolio growth.

In his new role, John will serve as a strategic bridge between Product, Technology, Client Operations, Sales, and Vergent’s clients, ensuring the platform and services align with real-world lender needs and modern digital best practices. His responsibilities include leading digital transformation and omnichannel initiatives, partnering with Product and Technology leadership to align the roadmap with operational realities and market demands, and overseeing client onboarding strategy to improve time-to-live and adoption.

John will also manage and optimize key vendor relationships across payments, verification, decisioning, fraud, and communications, act as a strategic advisor to clients transitioning to or expanding online lending operations, and support Sales and Revenue leadership by providing executive-level industry expertise in strategic growth opportunities.

Most recently, Martinez served as Executive Vice President and Director of Operations at Sun Loan, where he led its transformation from a traditional storefront lender into an integrated online and omnichannel operation supporting more than 225 locations. He oversaw digital lending systems, automated onboarding and servicing workflows, and scaled contact center operations across retail and online portfolios. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at AmeriCash Loans and The Money Center, where he helped launch online lending channels and drive growth.

“John’s experience leading digital transformation inside real lending operations makes him a powerful addition to our leadership team,” said Scott Putnam, CEO of Vergent. “As we continue to scale the Vergent platform, John will help ensure our technology, onboarding, and go-to-market efforts stay grounded in how lenders actually operate and grow.”

“I’m excited to join Vergent at an important stage of its evolution,” said Martinez. “Vergent has built a strong foundation as a lending platform, and I look forward to working across teams and with clients to help accelerate transformation, improve adoption, and support long-term growth.”

About Vergent

Vergent is a complete, end-to-end lending platform that streamlines the full loan lifecycle, from origination to servicing, payments, communications, and collections. Trusted by lenders across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Central America, Vergent delivers scalable, cloud-based technology used by more than 20,000 daily users.

Media Contact:

Rich Winter

Marketing Director, Vergent

(601) 203-2445

rwinter@vergentlms.com