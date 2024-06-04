Verbatim’s Next Chapter: New Logo Unveiled at Computex, Alongside Innovative Storage and Accessory Products

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Computex 2024 – Verbatim, a leading provider of storage and accessory products, proudly announces the launch of its new company logo, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards modernity and global relevance. The new logo will be publicly shown for the first time at Computex in Taipei on June 4-7, 2024.









As a company with a rich history dating back to its founding in 1969, Verbatim has played a pivotal role in the storage industry, from providing floppy discs during the PC revolution to becoming the world’s leading brand of blank optical media discs, CDs, DVDs, and Blu-rays, and provider of a wide range of computer storage devices and accessories.

The decision to rebrand stems from Verbatim’s commitment to presenting itself as a forward-thinking organization that caters to the needs of today’s digital-first world. By introducing a new logo, Verbatim aims to modernize its image, simplify its visual identity, and reinforce its position as an essential provider of storage and accessory solutions for everyday life.

“Our objective in redesigning the logo was to modernize, simplify, and align with the digitally driven world,” stated Clive Alberts, Global CEO of Verbatim. “Through our new tagline ‘Anywhere. Everyday.’ we position Verbatim as an essential companion for everyday life, whether it’s for work or leisure, anywhere across the globe.”

The new logo will be integrated across all Verbatim platforms, including websites, packaging, and marketing collateral. Its contemporary design reflects Verbatim’s unwavering commitment to innovation, reliability, and accessibility in an interconnected world.

“In addition to unveiling our branding, we are thrilled to also introduce a raft of new products at Computex this year,” added Alberts. “Among them are our newly designed external and internal SSDs and an array of accessories including high-resolution 4K portable monitors, powerful GaN chargers, multifunctional power plugs, versatile multiport hubs, an assortment of My Finder Bluetooth trackers, and a host of other exciting things.”

About Verbatim

Globally recognized, Verbatim’s products are sold in over 120 countries with a line-up that includes optical storage media, USB flash drives, memory cards, hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), mobile and desktop accessories, gaming accessories, and 3D printing filaments.



Verbatim is owned by CMC Magnetics, a Taiwanese company and the world’s largest producer of optical media.



Verbatim’s regional headquarters are: Verbatim Americas – Charlotte, North America; Verbatim Asia Pacific – Melbourne, Australia; Verbatim EUMEA – Eschborn, Germany; Australia; Verbatim Japan – Tokyo, Japan.

For further information, visit http://www.verbatim.com.

