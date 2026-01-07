Verbatim Frames the Future of Everyday Tech at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As CES 2026 brings the global technology industry together in Las Vegas, Verbatim Americas is using the moment to highlight a renewed focus on its core storage portfolio and promote their overarching technology focus in the year ahead.

Storage as the Foundation

While cloud-based services continue to expand, physical storage remains an essential part of modern technology ecosystems. USB flash drives, microSD cards, and optical media continue to support everyday workflows that require portability, universal compatibility, offline access, and direct data ownership—use cases that remain highly relevant across consumer, education, and business environments.

Throughout the first half of 2026, Verbatim will focus on its core storage categories, with particular emphasis on USB flash drives and microSD cards. These products reflect the company’s storage heritage while continuing to meet current needs such as fast file transfer, data backup, content creation, and long-term preservation. Optical media remains part of the portfolio, reinforcing Verbatim’s role in data integrity and archival storage.

Powering What’s Next

Staying mobile and portable can be found in Verbatim’s power-focused products in 2026. Verbatim charging and power products are designed to support today’s increasingly mobile, connected devices. From our GaN chargers to SSDs, consumers will find how Verbatim’s products interact and enhance with technology – reinforcing both the brand’s legacy and its forward-looking approach to everyday technology.

About Verbatim Americas

At Verbatim, we believe that technology is about improving your everyday life. For over 50 years, we have worked to build a future that seamlessly integrates technology in ways that improve how people everywhere live, work and play. From optical media and data storage to tech accessories, we are developing and introducing products you can rely on to make your life more efficient, convenient, and enjoyable – anywhere, everyday.

