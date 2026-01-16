Veradigm and Meperia Launch Industry-First 8-Way Match EDI Platform to Strengthen Healthcare Supply Chain Integrity

A next-generation, hospital-first EDI platform delivering transparency, accuracy, and data governance to healthcare supply chains

CHICAGO & VERO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm® (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data, technology, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, and Meperia (now part of Genesis Automation Healthcare), a healthcare supply chain technology company specializing in AI-powered content and spend management solutions, announced today a strategic collaboration to launch a next-generation Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solution, purpose-built for healthcare.

This new EDI platform is designed to eliminate the friction, cost, and complexity of traditional EDI platforms through an industry-first 8-Way Match Framework. Built on a secure, cloud-based infrastructure supporting more than 16 million transactions, $5 billion in purchase volume, and unlimited supplier connections, the platform delivers hospital-first data governance tailored to provider needs and healthcare sustainability goals. The solution automatically validates each transaction against contracts, receipts, invoices, item masters, and rebate terms—minimizing errors, preventing overpayments, ensuring contract compliance, and enhancing rebate capture—all without manual intervention.

“With this collaboration, we can significantly reduce the complexity that traditionally surrounds EDI implementation,” said Darrell Zuniga, Vice President and General Manager, Veradigm ERP. “This new solution advances our healthcare ERP portfolio by delivering the accuracy, transparency, and ROI health systems need.”

By combining Veradigm’s healthcare ERP platform spanning finance, supply chain, and point-of-use workflows, with Meperia’s expertise in data governance, the collaboration delivers true end-to-end supply chain integrity.

“Healthcare organizations have long struggled with poor data and fragmented systems that drive up costs and risk,” said Tom Frith, President of Meperia (now part of Genesis Automation Healthcare). “With Veradigm, we’re delivering the first EDI solution that aligns every transaction line to clean industry data, recall information, accurate pricing, and contract compliance—automatically and affordably.”

For more information or to request a customized proposal, contact sales@meperia.com.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Meperia (now part of Genesis Automation Healthcare)

Meperia is the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market. Our proprietary artificial intelligence imitates the ease of consumer on-line shopping. Meperia's SaaS-based solution puts controls and real-time visibility around an organization's spend at the point of requisitioning to ensure every purchase is on contract, on price and on target to their product formulary goals—before users buy. As visionaries, our industry firsts include data normalization, content & contract management solutions, strategic sourcing tools, requisition & formulary management, implant management automation and our new EDI solution with Veradigm. Learn more at www.meperia.com or find us on LinkedIn.

© 2026 Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cited marks are the property of Veradigm LLC and/or its affiliates. All other product or company names are the property of their respective holders, all rights reserved.

