Veracity Launches Metabolic Power Protein: A Smarter Protein Designed to Strengthen Your Metabolism Without Toxicity 

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veracity, the leader in science-backed metabolic health solutions, today announced the launch of Metabolic Power Protein, a doctor-developed, plant-based protein designed to help people build lean, active muscle—the true engine of a healthy metabolism. Created for anyone seeking sustainable energy, appetite control, and long-term metabolic strength, Metabolic Power Protein fills a critical gap in modern wellness: protein that powers your metabolism, without compromising your health.

Protein That Works Smarter

Metabolic Power Protein is enhanced with MyoVera™, a patented and clinically studied ingredient that helps your body use protein more effectively—by doubling muscle protein synthesis. This smarter protein utilization optimizes the power of protein and activates the body's natural muscle-building pathways to support the development of lean, active muscle.

“We are excited to partner with Veracity on their Metabolic Power Protein, which will be the first product launch featuring Nutrition 21’s new MyoVera brand and offers its clinically backed benefits to consumers,” said Jordan Miller, VP of Marketing for Nutrition21. “MyoVera is an innovative muscle and strength optimizer that helps users move better, feel stronger, and get more from their protein intake, regardless of lifestyle or fitness goals. It’s safe, effective, and offers superior results versus consuming protein alone.”

“Protein is the missing link in most people’s metabolic systems,” said Dr. Gabrielle Francis, Veracity’s Chief Medical Officer. “Metabolic Power Protein was designed to be more than a shake—it’s a true metabolic support tool. By helping the body build active muscle more effectively, it strengthens the foundation of metabolism itself.”

Clean, Doctor-Developed Fuel

Protein is a dirty aisle. Many powders carry toxic baggage and can do more harm than good. Veracity is raising the standard by bringing a doctor-developed formula that undergoes rigorous third-party testing for toxins and heavy metals, ensuring that daily use truly supports—not undermines—long-term health.

Why does this matter?

Consumer Reports tested 23 popular protein powders and found that more than two-thirds contained concerning levels of heavy metals, including lead, arsenic, and cadmium, often exceeding what an adult should consume in an entire day.

The Clean Label Project tested 165 top-selling powders and found that 79% of organic options exceeded California Proposition 65 limits for lead.

Heavy metals accumulate in the body over time, quietly impacting hormone balance, neurological health, kidney function, and long-term metabolic resilience. Yet most consumers have no way of knowing what they’re ingesting daily.

Veracity’s Metabolic Power Protein was specifically formulated to reduce the amount of heavy metals, and its formula passes California’s Prop 65 strict regulatory levels for heavy metals and other toxins.

A System For Metabolic Health

Metabolic Power Protein launches as the next evolution in Veracity’s science-backed system for safe and sustainable metabolic health. Over the past two years, Metabolism Ignite™, Veracity’s breakthrough supplement for healthy weight management, clinically proven to result in an average of 9lbs weight loss in 90 days*, has helped 100k+ clients improve their metabolism, balance their hormones, and lose weight sustainably. The product has fueled an impressive 40x growth – accompanied by the number-one question clients ask: “What should I eat to support my metabolic progress?”

Metabolic Power Protein is Veracity’s answer, the foundation of a complete metabolic-health nutrition system. It’s a source of protein minus the ultra processing, heavy metals, and toxins that many people turn to, unknowingly increasing their toxic load. “We didn’t create Metabolic Power Protein to chase a trend; we created it to fill a critical nutritional gap for our community,” says Founder and Certified Health Coach, Allie Egan. “As protein takes center stage in conversations about strength training, weight health, and metabolic longevity, our mission is to deliver a solution that is safe, effective, clean, and truly aligned with the science of metabolism. Our Metabolic Power Protein is designed to work with Metabolism Ignite to give our clients a complete, research-backed system designed to support sustainable weight health and long-term metabolic resilience.”

Protein plays an especially powerful role in metabolism because muscle is the most metabolically active tissue in the body — burning up to twice as much energy as other tissues even at rest. To burn energy more efficiently, you need to build and maintain lean muscle. And that requires not just any protein, but protein that effectively supports muscle protein synthesis, the biological process that allows the body to repair and build strong, active muscle fibers.

Metabolic Power Protein Key Benefits

Enhances lean muscle building & recovery: Helps convert protein into active, metabolically efficient muscle.

Builds metabolic power: Active muscle is the body’s “metabolic engine,” burning calories at rest and promoting blood sugar balance.

Supports satiety & appetite control: Sustained energy without unnecessary sugars or additives.

Pairs with Metabolism Ignite: Created as part of Veracity’s system, Metabolism Ignite activates your metabolism, and Metabolic Power Protein fuels it for a healthy weight and metabolic longevity.

Made for Every Wellness Journey

Whether someone is working toward weight loss, upgrading their current protein, or trying protein for the first time, Metabolic Power Protein meets them where they are:

For those focused on weight and metabolic health: “Protein builds muscle. More muscle means a stronger metabolism.”

For seasoned protein users: “Smarter protein, better results.” Featuring advanced protein utilization and clean formulation—smooth texture, no chalk, no bloat.

For those who never felt like ‘protein people’: “Build metabolism, not bulk.” Easy to blend at breakfast, sip post-walk, or use as an afternoon reset.

A New Standard in Protein

Metabolic Power Protein reflects Veracity’s mission to make metabolic health simple, actionable, and science-driven. By focusing on muscle as the key metabolic organ, this new formula supports energy, focus, and appetite in a way traditional proteins do not.

Metabolic Power Protein is available now at veracityhealth.co.

About Veracity

Veracity is the leading doctor-recommended brand for natural, clinically backed solutions to repair your metabolism—the system at the core of weight management and long-term health.

Built on a powerful idea that when your body isn’t working the way it should, you need to get to the root of the problem.

Low energy, stubborn weight, cravings, and brain fog are signs that your metabolism, the system that powers everything, is out of sync.

Veracity helps fix that system. We make it easier to support your health in a way that works with your biology—not against it. Because when your metabolism is working properly, so are you.

About MyoVera and Nutrition21, LLC

MyoVera™ is a patented muscle and strength optimizer that promotes muscle growth and improves strength by enhancing the muscle’s ability to use protein efficiently. Building a solid foundation for muscle health, it empowers individuals to move better, feel stronger, and stay active, supporting their best performance in every aspect of life. A clinically studied ingredient containing two powerful forms of chromium, MyoVera supports amino acid uptake into muscles and amplifies muscle protein synthesis—enabling the body to get the most out of every gram of protein consumed. For more information on MyoVera, visit: https://nutrition21.com/myovera/.

Nutrition21, an Everwell Health company, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of one-of-a-kind, science-backed ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages that empower individuals to look, feel, and perform their best. For more information on Nutrition21, visit: www.Nutrition21.com.

Carrie Livingston at ColinKurtis Advertising

carrie@colinkurtis.com