Vent Creativity Appoints Paul Abrams as Vice President of Sales to Lead Commercial Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vent Creativity, a medical technology company advancing AI-enabled surgical planning, today announced the appointment of Paul Abrams as Vice President of Sales. Abrams will oversee the company’s commercial strategy and execution as Vent Creativity expands adoption of its digital twin platform for orthopedic surgery.

Vent Creativity’s software enables surgeons to create a patient-specific digital twin of the knee, providing enhanced preoperative insight into ligament tensioning and bone density. The platform integrates with existing surgical systems, supporting more informed clinical decision-making and improved procedural confidence before entering the operating room.

Abrams brings more than 30 years of experience in sales leadership, commercialization, and operational growth across healthcare, medical devices, and software-driven technologies. His background includes building scalable sales organizations, translating complex clinical solutions into clear value propositions, and supporting emerging technologies through early market adoption and growth.

“Paul brings the commercial discipline and healthcare experience we need at this stage of our growth,” said Gokce (Gilly) Yildirim, Chief Executive Officer of Vent Creativity. “He understands how to align clinical value with hospital economics and surgeon workflows, which is critical as we expand adoption across health systems and surgical centers.”

As Vice President of Sales, Abrams will work closely with Vent Creativity’s executive, clinical, and engineering teams to establish a disciplined go-to-market strategy, refine messaging for surgeons and healthcare systems, and build the commercial infrastructure required to support long-term growth.

“Vent Creativity is addressing a real clinical need by giving surgeons better visibility and confidence before surgery,” said Abrams. “The opportunity now is execution—aligning clinical value with a clear commercial strategy that supports adoption at scale.”

With Abrams joining the leadership team, Vent Creativity aims to accelerate market adoption and strengthen its position as a trusted surgical planning partner for orthopedic surgeons and healthcare organizations.

Gokce (Gilly) Yildirim, CEO Vent Creativity

973 946 6994

info@ventcreativity.com