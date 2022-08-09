Velodyne Lidar Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Revenue of $11.5 million and billings of $12.5 million
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), a leading lidar company known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, today announced financial results for its second quarter, which ended June 30, 2022.
“We saw strong customer traction in the second quarter across all three of our target markets: industrial and robotics, intelligent infrastructure and autonomous vehicles,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Velodyne Lidar. “Thanks to solid execution by our operations team, we delivered sequential revenue growth in the face of continuing supply chain headwinds.
“We remain intensely focused on our dual goals of delivering intelligent vision solutions to our customers while scaling lidar into a profitable growth business with attractive shareholder returns,” said Dr. Tewksbury. “With our growth strategy defined and well underway, we are executing on several initiatives to expand gross margin and reduce costs. These actions are necessary to align our expense structure with current revenue expectations over the next 4 to 6 quarters. In parallel, we are investing selectively in strategic products that will be key to our long-term objectives.”
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary
-
Total revenue was approximately $11.5 million and includes an approximately $1.0 million impact of the Amazon warrant. This compares with total revenue of $6.2 million, which included a $5.3 million impact of the Amazon warrant, in the prior quarter.
- Total product revenue was $9.7 million. This compares with $4.4 million, which included a $5.3 million impact of the Amazon warrant, in the first quarter of 2022.
- License and services revenue was $1.9 million, compared with $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- Billings were $12.5 million, compared with $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Billings continue to be impacted by supply chain constraints, which were partially mitigated by price increases.
- GAAP gross loss was $7.1 million. This compares with a GAAP gross loss of $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter gross loss was negatively impacted by $2.2 million from the discontinuation of a product line.
- Non-GAAP gross loss was $4.2 million. This compares with a non-GAAP gross loss of $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- GAAP operating expenses were $37.5 million, compared with $39.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses were $31.8 million, compared with $35.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The reduction was partially due to initial cost containment strategies implemented during the quarter.
- GAAP net loss was $44.3 million, or $(0.22) per share. This compares with a GAAP net loss of $49.1 million, or $(0.25) per share in the first quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP net loss was $35.7 million, or $(0.18) per share. This compares with a non-GAAP net loss of $44.0 million, $(0.22) per share in the first quarter of 2022.
- The Company had $229.2 million in cash and short-term investments at June 30, 2022, compared with $256.4 million at March 31, 2022.
A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided in the tables below.
Third Quarter 2022 Outlook
“We entered the third quarter with robust demand. Once again, however, supply constraints challenge our ability to fulfill this demand,” said Dr. Tewksbury. “Due to these continuing external factors, we expect billings to be between $10 million and $12 million and revenue to be between $8 million and $11 million. The difference is due to estimated non-cash contra revenue of between $1 million and $2 million related to the Amazon warrants.”
Recent Corporate Highlights
- Boston Dynamics, a global robotics market leader, selected Velodyne’s high performance sensors to enhance and extend the capabilities of their automated, highly mobile robots.
- Helsinki, Finland, selected Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS) for their traffic safety improvement project.
- Velodyne’s IIS won the GeoBuiz Summit Award for excellence in the Mapping Technology category. The GeoBuiz Summit is held by Geospatial World, a premier media outlet that advances geospatial knowledge in the world economy and society.
- Elected Andy Mattes, former CEO of Coherent, Inc., and former CEO of Diebold Nixdorf, to the Board of Directors.
- Strengthened the leadership team with appointment of Mark Weinswig as Chief Financial Officer.
Conference Call Information
Billings Metric
The second quarter of 2022 includes the accounting for the warrants associated with the Amazon agreement that was announced on February 4, 2022. The primary impact for the accounting of the Amazon warrants is that reported revenues will diverge from cash flow.
As a result, Velodyne is expanding the financial information it will report to provide more perspective on the company’s underlying business performance by including a billings metric. Billings represents the dollar value of products and services provided during the current period and invoiced to the customer. Management uses this metric to track commercial growth, establish performance targets, and make budgeting and operating decisions. Billings does not include the effect of the contra revenue associated with the Amazon warrants.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we believe the non‑GAAP measures of non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non‑GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, and non‑GAAP net loss per share are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude a discontinued product line, stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, litigation settlements and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets. We believe that non‑GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non‑GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non‑GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly‑titled non‑GAAP measures used by other companies. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures are used in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: the impact on our operations and financial condition from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic both on Velodyne’s business and those of its customers and suppliers; supply chain issues in the semiconductor market; Velodyne’s ability to execute its business plan; the timing of revenue from existing customers, including uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne’s customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; uncertainties related to Velodyne Lidar’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products and future revenue opportunities, including projects that are not yet signed or awarded; charges related to the vesting of the Amazon Warrant; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne Lidar’s products in a variety of industries; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; rising costs adversely affecting Velodyne’s profitability; uncertainties related to Velodyne Lidar’s current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne Lidar or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne Lidar’s intellectual property; Velodyne Lidar’s ability to partner with and rely on third party manufacturers; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne Lidar’s products and services; and changes in applicable laws or regulations.
Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Velodyne Lidar’s operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate only to events as of the date hereof. Velodyne Lidar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.
|
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
77,024
|
|
|
$
|
24,064
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
152,185
|
|
|
|
270,357
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
7,085
|
|
|
|
8,881
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
13,467
|
|
|
|
9,299
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
9,545
|
|
|
|
14,822
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
259,306
|
|
|
|
327,423
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
13,603
|
|
|
|
14,710
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use (ROU) assets
|
|
16,557
|
|
|
|
16,891
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
724
|
|
Contract assets
|
|
9,182
|
|
|
|
12,962
|
|
Other assets
|
|
1,557
|
|
|
|
1,522
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
301,842
|
|
|
$
|
375,421
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
8,445
|
|
|
$
|
5,105
|
|
Accrued expense and other current liabilities
|
|
28,133
|
|
|
|
33,028
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
2,896
|
|
|
|
2,623
|
|
Contract liabilities, current
|
|
5,347
|
|
|
|
6,348
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
44,821
|
|
|
|
47,104
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
14,646
|
|
|
|
15,210
|
|
Contract liabilities, non-current
|
|
10,740
|
|
|
|
12,740
|
|
Long-term tax liabilities
|
|
449
|
|
|
|
443
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
988
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
71,644
|
|
|
|
76,158
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
851,132
|
|
|
|
825,988
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(1,203
|
)
|
|
|
(412
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(619,753
|
)
|
|
|
(526,333
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
230,198
|
|
|
|
299,263
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
301,842
|
|
|
$
|
375,421
|
|
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
$
|
9,652
|
|
|
$
|
4,362
|
|
|
$
|
11,970
|
|
|
$
|
14,014
|
|
|
$
|
22,563
|
|
License and services
|
|
1,855
|
|
|
|
1,818
|
|
|
|
1,626
|
|
|
|
3,673
|
|
|
|
8,759
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
11,507
|
|
|
|
6,180
|
|
|
|
13,596
|
|
|
|
17,687
|
|
|
|
31,322
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
18,347
|
|
|
|
15,196
|
|
|
|
19,210
|
|
|
|
33,543
|
|
|
|
34,839
|
|
License and services
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
18,604
|
|
|
|
15,463
|
|
|
|
19,380
|
|
|
|
34,067
|
|
|
|
35,188
|
|
Gross loss
|
|
(7,097
|
)
|
|
|
(9,283
|
)
|
|
|
(5,784
|
)
|
|
|
(16,380
|
)
|
|
|
(3,866
|
)
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
18,757
|
|
|
|
21,297
|
|
|
|
17,009
|
|
|
|
40,054
|
|
|
|
35,387
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
5,340
|
|
|
|
6,005
|
|
|
|
47,176
|
|
|
|
11,345
|
|
|
|
54,251
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
13,430
|
|
|
|
12,317
|
|
|
|
19,133
|
|
|
|
25,747
|
|
|
|
36,169
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
37,527
|
|
|
|
39,619
|
|
|
|
83,318
|
|
|
|
77,146
|
|
|
|
125,807
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(44,624
|
)
|
|
|
(48,902
|
)
|
|
|
(89,102
|
)
|
|
|
(93,526
|
)
|
|
|
(129,673
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
294
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
521
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(77
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
10,136
|
|
|
|
(106
|
)
|
|
|
10,119
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(44,440
|
)
|
|
|
(48,674
|
)
|
|
|
(78,898
|
)
|
|
|
(93,114
|
)
|
|
|
(119,419
|
)
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
(141
|
)
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
635
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(44,299
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,121
|
)
|
|
$
|
(79,237
|
)
|
|
$
|
(93,420
|
)
|
|
$
|
(120,054
|
)
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.63
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
198,947,058
|
|
|
|
198,166,060
|
|
|
|
193,002,807
|
|
|
|
198,414,502
|
|
|
|
191,123,251
|
|
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
Gross loss on GAAP basis
|
$
|
(7,097
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,283
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,784
|
)
|
|
$
|
(16,380
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,866
|
)
|
Gross margin on GAAP basis
|
|
(62
|
)%
|
|
|
(150
|
)%
|
|
|
(43
|
)%
|
|
|
(93
|
)%
|
|
|
(12
|
)%
|
Discontinued product line
|
|
2,151
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,151
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|
|
767
|
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
1,295
|
|
|
|
1,262
|
|
Gross loss on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
(4,179
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8,755
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,333
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,934
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,604
|
)
|
Gross margin on non-GAAP basis
|
|
(36
|
)%
|
|
|
(142
|
)%
|
|
|
(39
|
)%
|
|
|
(73
|
)%
|
|
|
(8
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses on GAAP basis
|
$
|
37,527
|
|
|
$
|
39,619
|
|
|
$
|
83,318
|
|
|
$
|
77,146
|
|
|
$
|
125,807
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|
|
(5,600
|
)
|
|
|
(4,474
|
)
|
|
|
(53,624
|
)
|
|
|
(10,074
|
)
|
|
|
(66,969
|
)
|
Legal settlements
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,245
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,245
|
)
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
|
(192
|
)
|
|
|
(193
|
)
|
Operating expenses on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
31,831
|
|
|
$
|
35,049
|
|
|
$
|
27,352
|
|
|
$
|
66,880
|
|
|
$
|
57,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss on GAAP basis
|
$
|
(44,624
|
)
|
|
$
|
(48,902
|
)
|
|
$
|
(89,102
|
)
|
|
$
|
(93,526
|
)
|
|
$
|
(129,673
|
)
|
Discontinued product line
|
|
2,151
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,151
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|
|
6,367
|
|
|
|
5,002
|
|
|
|
54,075
|
|
|
|
11,369
|
|
|
|
68,231
|
|
Legal settlements
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
193
|
|
Operating loss on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
(36,010
|
)
|
|
$
|
(43,804
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34,135
|
)
|
|
$
|
(79,814
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,004
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense), net on GAAP basis
|
$
|
(110
|
)
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
$
|
10,136
|
|
|
$
|
(106
|
)
|
|
$
|
10,119
|
|
Gain from forgiveness of PPP loan
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,124
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,124
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
(110
|
)
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
$
|
(106
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss on GAAP basis
|
$
|
(44,299
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,121
|
)
|
|
$
|
(79,237
|
)
|
|
$
|
(93,420
|
)
|
|
$
|
(120,054
|
)
|
Discontinued product line
|
|
2,151
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,151
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|
|
6,367
|
|
|
|
5,002
|
|
|
|
54,075
|
|
|
|
11,369
|
|
|
|
68,231
|
|
Legal settlements
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
193
|
|
Gain from forgiveness of PPP loan
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,124
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,124
|
)
|
Net loss on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
(35,685
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,023
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34,394
|
)
|
|
$
|
(79,708
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,509
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share on GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.63
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares on GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
198,947,058
|
|
|
|
198,166,060
|
|
|
|
193,002,807
|
|
|
|
198,414,502
|
|
|
|
191,123,251
|
|
Net loss per share on non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.32
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares on non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
198,947,058
|
|
|
|
198,166,060
|
|
|
|
193,002,807
|
|
|
|
198,414,502
|
|
|
|
191,123,251
|
