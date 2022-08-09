Velodyne Lidar Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Revenue of $11.5 million and billings of $12.5 million

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), a leading lidar company known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, today announced financial results for its second quarter, which ended June 30, 2022.

“We saw strong customer traction in the second quarter across all three of our target markets: industrial and robotics, intelligent infrastructure and autonomous vehicles,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Velodyne Lidar. “Thanks to solid execution by our operations team, we delivered sequential revenue growth in the face of continuing supply chain headwinds.

“We remain intensely focused on our dual goals of delivering intelligent vision solutions to our customers while scaling lidar into a profitable growth business with attractive shareholder returns,” said Dr. Tewksbury. “With our growth strategy defined and well underway, we are executing on several initiatives to expand gross margin and reduce costs. These actions are necessary to align our expense structure with current revenue expectations over the next 4 to 6 quarters. In parallel, we are investing selectively in strategic products that will be key to our long-term objectives.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Total revenue was approximately $11.5 million and includes an approximately $1.0 million impact of the Amazon warrant. This compares with total revenue of $6.2 million, which included a $5.3 million impact of the Amazon warrant, in the prior quarter. Total product revenue was $9.7 million. This compares with $4.4 million, which included a $5.3 million impact of the Amazon warrant, in the first quarter of 2022. License and services revenue was $1.9 million, compared with $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Billings were $12.5 million, compared with $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Billings continue to be impacted by supply chain constraints, which were partially mitigated by price increases.

GAAP gross loss was $7.1 million. This compares with a GAAP gross loss of $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter gross loss was negatively impacted by $2.2 million from the discontinuation of a product line.

Non-GAAP gross loss was $4.2 million. This compares with a non-GAAP gross loss of $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating expenses were $37.5 million, compared with $39.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $31.8 million, compared with $35.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The reduction was partially due to initial cost containment strategies implemented during the quarter.

GAAP net loss was $44.3 million, or $(0.22) per share. This compares with a GAAP net loss of $49.1 million, or $(0.25) per share in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss was $35.7 million, or $(0.18) per share. This compares with a non-GAAP net loss of $44.0 million, $(0.22) per share in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company had $229.2 million in cash and short-term investments at June 30, 2022, compared with $256.4 million at March 31, 2022.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided in the tables below.

Third Quarter 2022 Outlook

“We entered the third quarter with robust demand. Once again, however, supply constraints challenge our ability to fulfill this demand,” said Dr. Tewksbury. “Due to these continuing external factors, we expect billings to be between $10 million and $12 million and revenue to be between $8 million and $11 million. The difference is due to estimated non-cash contra revenue of between $1 million and $2 million related to the Amazon warrants.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Boston Dynamics, a global robotics market leader, selected Velodyne’s high performance sensors to enhance and extend the capabilities of their automated, highly mobile robots.

Helsinki, Finland, selected Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS) for their traffic safety improvement project.

Velodyne’s IIS won the GeoBuiz Summit Award for excellence in the Mapping Technology category. The GeoBuiz Summit is held by Geospatial World, a premier media outlet that advances geospatial knowledge in the world economy and society.

Elected Andy Mattes, former CEO of Coherent, Inc., and former CEO of Diebold Nixdorf, to the Board of Directors.

Strengthened the leadership team with appointment of Mark Weinswig as Chief Financial Officer.

Billings Metric

The second quarter of 2022 includes the accounting for the warrants associated with the Amazon agreement that was announced on February 4, 2022. The primary impact for the accounting of the Amazon warrants is that reported revenues will diverge from cash flow.

As a result, Velodyne is expanding the financial information it will report to provide more perspective on the company’s underlying business performance by including a billings metric. Billings represents the dollar value of products and services provided during the current period and invoiced to the customer. Management uses this metric to track commercial growth, establish performance targets, and make budgeting and operating decisions. Billings does not include the effect of the contra revenue associated with the Amazon warrants.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we believe the non‑GAAP measures of non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non‑GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, and non‑GAAP net loss per share are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude a discontinued product line, stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, litigation settlements and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets. We believe that non‑GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non‑GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non‑GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly‑titled non‑GAAP measures used by other companies. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures are used in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: the impact on our operations and financial condition from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic both on Velodyne’s business and those of its customers and suppliers; supply chain issues in the semiconductor market; Velodyne’s ability to execute its business plan; the timing of revenue from existing customers, including uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne’s customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; uncertainties related to Velodyne Lidar’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products and future revenue opportunities, including projects that are not yet signed or awarded; charges related to the vesting of the Amazon Warrant; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne Lidar’s products in a variety of industries; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; rising costs adversely affecting Velodyne’s profitability; uncertainties related to Velodyne Lidar’s current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne Lidar or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne Lidar’s intellectual property; Velodyne Lidar’s ability to partner with and rely on third party manufacturers; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne Lidar’s products and services; and changes in applicable laws or regulations.

Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Velodyne Lidar’s operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate only to events as of the date hereof. Velodyne Lidar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,024 $ 24,064 Short-term investments 152,185 270,357 Accounts receivable, net 7,085 8,881 Inventories, net 13,467 9,299 Prepaid and other current assets 9,545 14,822 Total current assets 259,306 327,423 Property, plant and equipment, net 13,603 14,710 Operating lease right-of-use (ROU) assets 16,557 16,891 Goodwill 1,189 1,189 Intangible assets, net 448 724 Contract assets 9,182 12,962 Other assets 1,557 1,522 Total assets $ 301,842 $ 375,421 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,445 $ 5,105 Accrued expense and other current liabilities 28,133 33,028 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,896 2,623 Contract liabilities, current 5,347 6,348 Total current liabilities 44,821 47,104 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 14,646 15,210 Contract liabilities, non-current 10,740 12,740 Long-term tax liabilities 449 443 Other long-term liabilities 988 661 Total liabilities 71,644 76,158 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 22 20 Additional paid-in capital 851,132 825,988 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,203 ) (412 ) Accumulated deficit (619,753 ) (526,333 ) Total stockholders’ equity 230,198 299,263 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 301,842 $ 375,421

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue: Product $ 9,652 $ 4,362 $ 11,970 $ 14,014 $ 22,563 License and services 1,855 1,818 1,626 3,673 8,759 Total revenue 11,507 6,180 13,596 17,687 31,322 Cost of revenue: Product 18,347 15,196 19,210 33,543 34,839 License and services 257 267 170 524 349 Total cost of revenue 18,604 15,463 19,380 34,067 35,188 Gross loss (7,097 ) (9,283 ) (5,784 ) (16,380 ) (3,866 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 18,757 21,297 17,009 40,054 35,387 Sales and marketing 5,340 6,005 47,176 11,345 54,251 General and administrative 13,430 12,317 19,133 25,747 36,169 Total operating expenses 37,527 39,619 83,318 77,146 125,807 Operating loss (44,624 ) (48,902 ) (89,102 ) (93,526 ) (129,673 ) Interest income 294 227 109 521 212 Interest expense — (3 ) (41 ) (3 ) (77 ) Other income (expense), net (110 ) 4 10,136 (106 ) 10,119 Loss before income taxes (44,440 ) (48,674 ) (78,898 ) (93,114 ) (119,419 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (141 ) 447 339 306 635 Net loss $ (44,299 ) $ (49,121 ) $ (79,237 ) $ (93,420 ) $ (120,054 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 198,947,058 198,166,060 193,002,807 198,414,502 191,123,251

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Gross loss on GAAP basis $ (7,097 ) $ (9,283 ) $ (5,784 ) $ (16,380 ) $ (3,866 ) Gross margin on GAAP basis (62 )% (150 )% (43 )% (93 )% (12 )% Discontinued product line 2,151 — — 2,151 — Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 767 528 451 1,295 1,262 Gross loss on non-GAAP basis $ (4,179 ) $ (8,755 ) $ (5,333 ) $ (12,934 ) $ (2,604 ) Gross margin on non-GAAP basis (36 )% (142 )% (39 )% (73 )% (8 )% Operating expenses on GAAP basis $ 37,527 $ 39,619 $ 83,318 $ 77,146 $ 125,807 Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (5,600 ) (4,474 ) (53,624 ) (10,074 ) (66,969 ) Legal settlements — — (2,245 ) — (1,245 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (96 ) (96 ) (97 ) (192 ) (193 ) Operating expenses on non-GAAP basis $ 31,831 $ 35,049 $ 27,352 $ 66,880 $ 57,400 Operating loss on GAAP basis $ (44,624 ) $ (48,902 ) $ (89,102 ) $ (93,526 ) $ (129,673 ) Discontinued product line 2,151 — — 2,151 — Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 6,367 5,002 54,075 11,369 68,231 Legal settlements — — 795 — 1,245 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 96 96 97 192 193 Operating loss on non-GAAP basis $ (36,010 ) $ (43,804 ) $ (34,135 ) $ (79,814 ) $ (60,004 ) Other income (expense), net on GAAP basis $ (110 ) $ 4 $ 10,136 $ (106 ) $ 10,119 Gain from forgiveness of PPP loan — — (10,124 ) — (10,124 ) Other income (expense), net on non-GAAP basis $ (110 ) $ 4 $ 12 $ (106 ) $ (5 ) Net loss on GAAP basis $ (44,299 ) $ (49,121 ) $ (79,237 ) $ (93,420 ) $ (120,054 ) Discontinued product line 2,151 — — 2,151 — Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 6,367 5,002 54,075 11,369 68,231 Legal settlements — — 795 — 1,245 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 96 96 97 192 193 Gain from forgiveness of PPP loan — — (10,124 ) — (10,124 ) Net loss on non-GAAP basis $ (35,685 ) $ (44,023 ) $ (34,394 ) $ (79,708 ) $ (60,509 ) Net loss per share on GAAP basis Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted-average shares on GAAP basis Basic and diluted 198,947,058 198,166,060 193,002,807 198,414,502 191,123,251 Net loss per share on non-GAAP basis Basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted-average shares on non-GAAP basis Basic and diluted 198,947,058 198,166,060 193,002,807 198,414,502 191,123,251

