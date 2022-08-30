Velocity Solutions Releases Research from Cornerstone Advisors Revealing that 84% of Consumers Value Overdraft Protection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConsumerLiquidity–Velocity Solutions has released a new report commissioned from Cornerstone Advisors: “Beyond Overdraft: Helping Consumers Manage Liquidity.” This comprehensive white paper is based on a Q2 2022 survey of 3,000 US consumers that explores consumers’ experience with and attitudes towards consumer liquidity products including overdraft protection services on their checking accounts.

Along with many other findings that run counter to recent narratives in the press, this report revealed that 84% of consumers believe that overdraft protection is “a good thing.”

Velocity Solutions is offering this study free to the banking and credit union industry. A live Webinar presenting an executive summary of the findings will be hosted by Velocity Solutions on October 6, 2022. The Webinar will be presented by the author of the white paper, Ron Shevlin, Chief Research Officer at Cornerstone Advisors, along with Christopher Leonard, CEO of Velocity Solutions. Shevlin was recently named to “The Fintech Power 50,” a select group of 40 innovative companies and 10 of the “most inspirational, thought-provoking and thoroughly knowledgeable people in the global financial services industry.”

Some other highlights of the white paper include:

Do Americans think their bank’s fees are fair?

What are the unintended consequences of eliminating overdraft protection?

Are consumers using overdraft by mistake or on purpose?

What are the main causes of consumer liquidity challenges?

What things should a responsible consumer liquidity management program include?

“We’ve seen the negative press about overdraft protection, and frankly, we’ve found some of it perplexing,” said Christopher Leonard, CEO of Velocity Solutions. “We’ve worked with banks and credit unions for over 20 years that are managing successful, fair and effective consumer liquidity management programs, of which overdraft protection is just one component. When done responsibly, it’s a valuable service for consumers, ensures that they are able to repay the liquidity provided to them, and helps to drive the economy by maximizing purchasing power. So, to address some of the recent objections around consumer liquidity with real data, we commissioned a Cornerstone study. We thought it was time for somebody to ask consumers what they want instead of what others think they should want.”

Download the white paper: Beyond Overdraft: Helping Consumers Manage Liquidity

Register for the live Webinar on October 6, 2022: Beyond Overdraft: Helping Consumers Manage Liquidity

