Velo3D Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Successfully Executing on Realignment Priorities

Strong Demand Provides Significant Second Quarter Visibility

Strategic Review Process to Maximize Shareholder Value Remains Ongoing

Continued sales execution in Q1 2024 Bookings of $17 million; 50% of orders from existing customers – $27 million in bookings since mid-December 2023 $22 million in backlog exiting Q124 Continued defense sector expansion – added 3 new customers in Q124 Q2 revenue visibility – expect >30% sequential revenue growth

Successfully reduced quarterly operating expenses Down 30% year over year – down 15% sequentially (excluding one-time charges) On track for Q224 cost reduction goals

Operating cash flow – 35% year over year improvement, well positioned to achieve cash flow breakeven in the second half of FY 2024

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.





“We were pleased with our first quarter performance as we continued to successfully execute on our strategic priorities,” said Brad Kreger, CEO of Velo3D. “Specifically, we are now just starting to see the benefit of our new go to market initiatives as we booked $17 million in new orders during the quarter. Additionally, we entered the second quarter with $22 million in backlog. We believe this strength reflects the continued customer confidence in our technology as well as our success in expanding our footprint in our core markets, including the defense sector, as we added 3 new defense customers in the first quarter. Our re-alignment efforts are also showing progress as we further reduced our quarterly costs and improved our operational efficiency. We also executed on our initiatives to improve system reliability which is reflected in the fact that approximately 50% of first quarter bookings were from existing customers. Finally, we remain committed to achieving cash flow breakeven in the second half of the year.”

Key highlights related to the company’s strategic initiatives:

Ensuring customer success / system reliability – resolved 100% of high priority tickets in Q124

Increased revenue 1H24 visibility through bookings growth – booked $17 million in new orders in Q124 – $27 million since mid-December with approximately 50% of orders from existing customers

Improved Sapphire printer quality – increased sequential Sapphire XC installation efficiency – >40% reduction in install days and labor

Improving cash flow and cost structure – successfully reduced year over year operating expenses by 30%, expect sequential quarterly improvement in operating cash flow for FY 2024

“Looking forward, we believe the focus on our key priorities, as well as further executing on our margin and cash flow initiatives, will position us to profitably capitalize on the increasing industry demand for leading-edge additive manufacturing solutions,” concluded Kreger.

($ in Millions, except percentages and per-share data) 1st Quarter 2024 4th Quarter 2023 1st Quarter 2023 GAAP revenue $9.8 $2.5 $26.7 GAAP gross margin (28.8)% (>100)% 9.5% GAAP net loss1 $(28.3) $(56.1) $36.3 GAAP net loss per diluted share $(0.11) $(0.27) $0.19 Non-GAAP net loss2 $(20.2) $(58.6) $17.9 Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share2 $(0.08) ($0.28) $0.09 Cash and Investments $11 $31 $64

Information about Velo3D’s use of non-GAAP information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided at the end of this release under “Non-GAAP Financial Information”. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as the sole measure of the company’s performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles accepted in the United States. Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share exclude stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments for the Company’s warrants, contingent earnout and debt derivative liabilities, and loss on extinguishment of debt.

Summary of First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue for the first quarter was $10 million. Revenue increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an increase in shipments. Given its strong backlog and shipping forecast exiting the first quarter, the company expects revenue growth of more than 30% in the second quarter of 2024. Support services and recurring payment revenue increased sequentially due to a higher number of systems in operation.

Gross margin for the first quarter was negative 29%. While shipments increased sequentially, gross margin primarily reflected the impact of lower fixed cost absorption. The company expects positive gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 as a result of increased system shipments, improvements in its system balance of material costs, benefits from its new long term supply contracts and higher operating and manufacturing efficiency.

GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter were $18.6 million compared to $25.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding re-alignment charges and stock-based compensation expense of $4.5 million, was $14.1 million, down 15% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2023. The company expects non-GAAP quarterly operating expenses to decline by more than 10% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 as the company continues to execute on its cost initiatives.

Net loss for the quarter was $28.3 million and reflected a non-cash loss of $3.1 million on the change in the fair value of warrants and contingent earnout liabilities. Non-GAAP net loss, was $20.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, was a loss of $11.7 million. For more information regarding the company’s non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below.

The company ended the quarter with $11 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. First quarter cash flow, excluding financing activities, was in line company’s forecasts and improved more than 35% on a year over year basis. The company continues to expect sequential quarterly improvement in cash flow in 2024.

Guidance

The company continues to expect sequential improvement in revenue, gross margin and operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024. The company also believes the continued execution of its realignment strategy will enable it to reach its goal of free cash flow breakeven in the second half of 2024.

The company’s 2024 guidance is unchanged and is as follows:

Q2 2024 revenue growth of more than 30%

FY 2024 revenue in the range of $80 million to $95 million

Sequential quarterly improvement in gross margin with fourth quarter 2024 gross margin of approximately 30%, excluding non-recurring charges related to its cost reduction initiatives

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $40 to $50 million

The company will host a conference call for investors this afternoon to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Velo3D’s website at ir.velo3d.com.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

Amounts herein pertaining to March 31, 2024 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). More information on our results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company’s guidance for the second quarter and full year 2024 (including the company’s estimates for revenue, gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses), the company’s expectations regarding its performance during 2024, the company’s strategic realignment and initiatives, the company’s expectations regarding its liquidity and capital requirements, and the company’s other expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “FY 2023 10-K”), which was filed by the company with the SEC on April 4, 2024 and the other documents filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability of the company to execute its business plan, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (2) the company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (3) the company’s ability to maintain its listing on the New York Stock Exchange; (4) the company’s ability to service and comply with its indebtedness; (5) the company’s ability to raise additional capital in the future; (6) the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in the FY 2023 10-K, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. The company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

The information in the table below sets forth the non-GAAP financial measures that the company uses in this release. Because of the limitations associated with these non-GAAP financial measures, “Non-GAAP Net Loss”, “EBITDA”, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Non-GAAP Operating Expenses”, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Non-GAAP Net Loss, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company’s business.

The following tables reconcile Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Net Loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA and Total Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses during the periods below:

Velo3D, Inc. NON-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 (In thousands, except for percentages) % of Rev % of Rev % of Rev Revenue $ 9,786 100.0 % $ 2,455 100.0 % $ 26,687 100.0 % Gross Profit (2,815 ) (28.8 )% (31,498 ) (1283.0 )% 2,532 9.5 % Net Income (Loss) $ (28,314 ) (289.3 )% $ (56,149 ) (2287.1 )% $ (36,325 ) (136.1 )% Stock-based compensation 5,087 52.0 % 5,445 221.8 % 6,236 23.4 % (Gain) Loss on fair value of warrants 2,620 26.8 % (2,476 ) (100.9 )% 2,553 9.6 % (Gain) Loss on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities 437 4.5 % (12,958 ) (527.8 )% 9,653 36.2 % Gain on fair value of debt derivative — — % (11,649 ) (474.5 )% — — % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — % 19,197 782.0 % — — % Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (20,170 ) (206.1 )% $ (58,590 ) (2386.6 )% $ (17,883 ) (67.0 )%

Velo3D, Inc. NON-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 (In thousands, except for percentages) % of Rev % of Rev % of Rev Revenue $ 9,786 100.0 % $ 2,455 100.0 % $ 26,687 100.0 % Net Income (Loss) (28,314 ) (289.3 )% (56,149 ) (2287.1 )% (36,325 ) (136.1 )% Interest expense 3,897 39.8 % 6,140 250.1 % 220 0.8 % Tax expense 4 0.0 % — — % — — % Depreciation and amortization 4,567 46.7 % 4,794 195.3 % 1,560 5.8 % EBITDA $ (19,846 ) (202.8 )% $ (45,215 ) (1841.8 )% $ (34,545 ) (129.4 )% Stock-based compensation 5,087 52.0 % 5,445 221.8 % 6,236 23.4 % (Gain) Loss on fair value of warrants 2,620 26.8 % (2,476 ) (100.9 )% 2,553 9.6 % (Gain) Loss on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities 437 4.5 % (12,958 ) (527.8 )% 9,653 36.2 % Gain on fair value of debt derivative — — % (11,649 ) (474.5 )% — — % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — % 19,197 782.0 % — — % Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,702 ) (119.6 )% $ (47,656 ) (1941.2 )% $ (16,103 ) (60.3 )%

Velo3D, Inc. NON-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 (In thousands, except for percentages) % of Rev % of Rev % of Rev Revenue $ 9,786 100.0 % $ 2,455 100.0 % $ 26,687 100.0 % Operating expenses Research and development 5,043 51.5 % 9,886 402.7 % 10,417 39.0 % Selling and marketing 4,809 49.1 % 5,175 210.8 % 6,174 23.1 % General and administrative 8,783 89.8 % 10,877 443.1 % 10,191 38.2 % Total operating expenses 18,635 190.4 % 25,938 1056.5 % 26,782 100.4 % Stock-based compensation in operating expenses 4,503 46.0 % 4,780 194.7 % 5,970 22.4 % Adjusted operating expenses $ 14,132 144.4 % $ 21,158 861.8 % $ 20,812 78.0 %

Velo3D, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Revenue 3D Printer $ 7,660 $ 513 $ 24,448 Recurring payment 470 535 575 Support services 1,656 1,407 1,664 Total Revenue 9,786 2,455 26,687 Cost of revenue Cost of 3D Printer 9,394 31,455 22,168 Cost of Recurring Payment 315 398 447 Cost of Support Services 2,892 2,100 1,540 Total cost of revenue 12,601 33,953 24,155 Gross profit (loss) (2,815 ) (31,498 ) 2,532 Operating expenses Research and development 5,043 9,886 10,417 Selling and marketing 4,809 5,175 6,174 General and administrative 8,783 10,877 10,191 Total operating expenses 18,635 25,938 26,782 Loss from operations (21,450 ) (57,436 ) (24,250 ) Interest expense (3,897 ) (6,140 ) (220 ) Gain (loss) on fair value of warrants (2,620 ) 2,476 (2,553 ) Gain (loss) on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities (437 ) 12,958 (9,653 ) Gain on fair value of debt derivative — 11,649 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — (19,197 ) — Other income, net 94 (459 ) 351 Loss before provision for income taxes (28,310 ) (56,149 ) (36,325 ) Provision for income taxes (4 ) — — Net loss (28,314 ) (56,149 ) (36,325 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.19 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 260,294,161 207,869,092 189,609,021 Diluted 260,294,161 207,869,092 189,609,021 Net loss $ (28,314 ) $ (56,149 ) $ (36,325 ) Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments 52 156 288 Total comprehensive loss $ (28,262 ) $ (55,993 ) $ (36,037 )

Velo3D, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,754 $ 24,494 Short-term investments 3,151 6,621 Accounts receivable, net 11,653 9,583 Inventories 62,799 60,816 Contract assets 9,906 7,510 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,082 4,000 Total current assets 98,345 113,024 Property and equipment, net 15,253 16,326 Equipment on lease, net 5,482 6,667 Other assets 17,068 17,782 Total assets $ 136,148 $ 153,799 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,595 $ 15,854 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,244 6,491 Debt – current portion 34,300 21,191 Contract liabilities 4,719 5,135 Total current liabilities 60,858 48,671 Long-term debt – less current portion 2,003 11,941 Contingent earnout liabilities 1,893 1,456 Warrant liabilities 14,455 11,835 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,489 11,556 Total liabilities $ 90,698 $ 85,459 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.00001 par value – 500,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 261,704,589 and 258,418,695 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 430,843 425,471 Accumulated other comprehensive income (44 ) (96 ) Accumulated deficit (385,351 ) (357,037 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 45,450 $ 68,340 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 136,148 $ 153,799

Velo3D, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (28,314 ) (36,325 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,567 1,560 Stock-based compensation 5,087 6,236 Loss on fair value of warrants 2,620 2,553 Loss on fair value of contingent earnout liabilities 437 9,653 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,070 ) (5,162 ) Inventories 2,645 (1,425 ) Contract assets (2,118 ) (1,124 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,078 2,776 Other assets 396 247 Accounts payable (4,199 ) (2,694 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (218 ) (1,848 ) Contract liabilities (416 ) (4,583 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (18 ) (698 ) Net cash used in operating activities (20,523 ) (30,834 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (6 ) (403 ) Production of equipment for lease to customers (1 ) (135 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 3,500 21,500 Net cash provided by investing activities 3,493 20,962 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from ATM offering, net of issuance costs — 10,458 Proceeds from revolver facility — 5,000 Repayment of equipment loans — (734 ) Issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 285 310 Net cash provided by financing activities 285 15,034 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5 (6 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (16,740 ) 5,156 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 25,294 32,783 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,554 $ 37,939 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 556 $ 220 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information Unpaid liabilities related to property and equipment (59 ) (16 ) Equipment for lease to customers returned to inventory 912 — The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total of such amounts shown on the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows: Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,754 $ 37,139 Restricted cash (Other assets) 800 800 Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 8,554 $ 37,939

