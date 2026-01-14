Vehlo to Debut Total Customer Connect and Dealer Pay at NADA 2026, Showcasing New Solutions for Service Lane Efficiency

Two acquisitions enhance Vehlo’s expansive platform that helps dealers maximize revenue and streamline operations

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vehlo, a leading provider of software and financial solutions for the automotive repair and dealership industries, will be exhibiting at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas from February 3-6, 2026. This year’s NADA will be the first time Vehlo unveils its two newest acquisitions, Total Customer Connect and Dealer Pay, to dealers. Dealers attending NADA 2026 are invited to visit Vehlo’s Booth #2911W to see firsthand how these integrated solutions are redefining profitability and customer retention in fixed operations.

Following the acquisition of both companies a few months ago, this will be the first time the company shows off the expanded Vehlo ecosystem. Total Customer Connect and Dealer Pay complement Vehlo’s integrated dealership platform of Rapid Recon, Velocity Automotive Solutions, Dealerlogix, Text2Drive and Service Lane eAdvisor. Vehlo’s expanded innovative software platform addresses a critical need for dealers entering 2026, maximizing revenue and reducing service department costs amid a shifting sales landscape.

The new offerings bring innovative high-impact capabilities to the Vehlo portfolio aimed at helping service lanes be more efficient:

Total Customer Connect (TCC): A powerhouse for fixed operations, TCC provides advanced marketing, Customer Relationship Management ( CRM ), and retention tools specifically designed for the service lane. It enables dealers to automate communication and drive loyalty at every touchpoint.

Dealer Pay: A specialized payment platform designed exclusively for automotive dealerships, Dealer Pay streamlines transaction capture directly in the service lane, reducing friction for customers and accelerating cash flow. With robust DMS integration, it ensures seamless payment processing and reconciliation, enabling dealerships to efficiently manage transactions while maintaining accurate financial records.

With the latest industry forecasts suggesting a potential softening in vehicle sales this year, dealerships are increasingly turning to their service departments to absorb overhead and drive net profit.

Euwart Anderson, General Manager of Vehlo’s Dealership Division, noted that the timing of these integrations is critical for dealers looking to tighten operations. "As we head into 2026, dealers are looking for cost-cutting solutions and ways to maximize every opportunity in the service lane. Efficiency in the service department is no longer just a goal, it is a requirement for profitability. By bringing Total Customer Connect and Dealer Pay into the already expansive Vehlo fold, we are giving dealers the tools to capture payments faster and retain customers longer, ensuring the service lane operates at peak performance and drives additional revenue for the dealership."

To learn more, visit https://vehlo.com/dealership/

About Vehlo

At Vehlo, we’re igniting vehicle service success with best-in-class software and financial solutions that connect the entire auto repair ecosystem. Our products are designed to make life easier for the people powering the vehicle service industry — from dealership service lanes to independent repair shops. Over 30,000 automotive businesses trust Vehlo to process $10B+ in annual payments while improving efficiency and enhancing profitability across more than 60 million repair orders. To learn more, visit www.Vehlo.com

