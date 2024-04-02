Vehlo Names New Executive Leadership Team to Drive New Season of Growth

Josh Weis succeeds Michelle Fischer as CEO upon her move to chair the company’s board of directors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—Vehlo, a distinguished leader in software and financial solutions for the automotive repair industry, today announced additions to its executive leadership team, including newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Josh Weis, who succeeds Michelle Fischer upon her transition to chair the Vehlo board of directors.





Weis joins Vehlo with nearly a decade in software leadership, first with Protect My Ministry, which later became part of Ministry Brands where he served as Executive Vice President and a key player in the company’s revenue growth, M&A activity, and multibillion-dollar recapitalizations. Weis was most recently CEO of Office Pride, a commercial cleaning services franchisor, leading the company to record-breaking growth over the last two years.

“It’s great to be back in the software space with a healthy, scaling business like Vehlo, which has remarkable people and culture, leading products and solutions, and a passion for serving their clients better than anyone else in the market,” said Weis. “I’m especially eager to collaborate with the Vehlo team and customers to continue the momentum into the company’s next chapter.”

After four years at Vehlo’s helm, Fischer will become chairwoman of the company’s board of directors. Since joining the company in late 2019, she grew the platform into one of the industry’s favorites, taking Vehlo from 6,000 rooftops, five products and 100 employees to over 30,000 rooftops, 15 products, and 500 employees with triple digit net customer retention. Under her leadership, Vehlo completed two recapitalizations, the first led by PSG and the second led by current control investor Greater Sum Ventures (GSV).

“I’m grateful to Michelle for her outstanding and people-first leadership approach that helped Vehlo create industry-leading solutions for auto repair shops and dealer service lanes nationwide,” said Ross Croley, CEO and Founder of GSV. “Her continued guidance combined with Josh’s keen operational and growth expertise will be a powerful force in shaping Vehlo’s future success.”

Additionally, Vehlo has elevated longtime Chief Operating Officer Brian Wagner to President and COO, and added three new executives to the C-suite. Bill Roselli joins as Chief Financial Officer; Rob Hurst is named Chief Revenue Officer; and Robert Patrick is appointed to the newly created role of Chief Product & Technology Officer. The trio has decades of experience guiding SaaS platforms to profitable growth, and each has held leadership roles in a variety of private-equity sponsored businesses.

Fischer added, “I couldn’t be more confident in this stellar team of executives and their vision for the future as Vehlo makes strides in its mission to be the preferred partner to an industry rapidly adopting digital tools and modernization. I am looking forward to supporting this team, the rest of our Veeps, and our loyal customers through my continued work on the board of directors.”

About Vehlo

Across every part of the auto repair industry, Vehlo is igniting vehicle service success with software and financial solutions that unlock your potential. Our founder-led products power the entire service lane experience and keep customers coming back with streamlined tools that help you handle communication, workflow automation, touchless payments, valet pickup, and much more. We’re out to simplify the customer journey from start to finish and give power back to the people under the hood, making their jobs easier and your shop more profitable —just ask our over 30,000 customers, who generate more than $50M in annual repair orders. At Vehlo, our only purpose is your success, and together, we’re reaching your goals faster than ever. To learn more, visit Vehlo.com.

Contacts

Shannon Vann



shannon.vann@vehlo.com