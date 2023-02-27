Vehicle Management Solutions LLC Creates Largest Freeway Service Patrol Offering

VMS Expands Service Offerings and IncidentClear Broadens Geographic Reach with the Acquisition of IncidentClear

MARKHAM, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vehicle Management Solutions LLC (“VMS”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”), announced a strategic partnership with IncidentClear, LLC (“IncidentClear” or the “Company”), a leading pure-play freeway service patrol (“FSP”) provider that specializes in traffic support and incident management.

VMS and IncidentClear share a long history of providing innovative outsourced solutions that optimize operations, combat vehicle-related challenges and enhance the citizen experience for municipalities, departments of transportation and police departments. This partnership creates a larger, more diversified vehicle management company with premier capabilities in traffic incident management. The new geographies and client relationships with high-growth municipalities and departments of transportation provide significant ability to enhance scope of business operations for VMS.

“We believe that the IncidentClear acquisition is an exceptional opportunity to elevate our FSP platform to the next level, generally diversify our service offering portfolio and add new, high-growth customers. This acquisition will accelerate our Value Creation Plan set at the onset of Mill Point’s ownership of VMS. I am confident that the combined financial resources and operational capabilities will provide greater opportunity to organically scale and accelerate growth,” commented Chris Hearing, Partner, Operations of Mill Point.

Kevin Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of VMS, added, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Ryan Davids, a leader in the traffic incident management industry. Together, and with the rest of the team, we will capitalize on shared resources, cross-pollination opportunities and integration to further grow the combined business.”

“I look forward to partnering with Kevin and his team to take IncidentClear to the next level of growth. This transaction allows us to expediate our growth plans and expand on our strategic initiatives to enhance our offerings to our customers,” said Ryan Davids, Co-Founder of IncidentClear.

About Vehicle Management Solutions

Headquartered in Markham, IL, VMS is a leading provider of vehicle management solutions. The Company serves municipalities, state transportation departments and various other clients.

About IncidentClear, LLC

Headquartered in Arvada, Colorado, IncidentClear is a leading provider of asset-light freeway safety patrol, serving state and municipal clients in multiple geographic regions across the nation. The Company focuses on providing traffic incident management services and selling software and debris removal solutions to state transportation departments. IncidentClear leverages its proprietary, patented DebrisClear system and its portfolio of vehicles to provide complete and quality-driven service in its mission to alleviate congestion and its corresponding drains on the economy and environment.

About Mill Point Capital LLC

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the industrials, business services and IT services sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

