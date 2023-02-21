Vecima Delivers High-Performance Video Streaming for Operators During Super Bowl LVII

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that its MediaScale™ Streaming platform delivered 100 percent uptime performance for its service provider customers globally during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.

During the event, many operators experienced historic video streaming capacity while servicing a diverse client device ecosystem, including IP-enabled set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, and other streaming devices. The Vecima MediaScale content delivery network (CDN) saw peak traffic statistics at more than a dozen of Vecima’s US operators, fueled by continued subscriber growth and the migration to IPTV streaming.

“Super Bowl LVII was a thriller to the end, with peak viewership occurring throughout the game,” said Kyle Goodwin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Content Delivery & Storage for Vecima. “Viewership even climbed by 4 to 5 percent for the much-anticipated halftime show featuring Rihanna.”

To monitor the broadcast, Vecima’s Professional Services team used customized, real-time dashboards to pinpoint any streaming issues that might arise in an operator’s network. The system enabled Vecima and the customer to identify warning signs of service interruption in any given city.

“With so many Philadelphia Eagles fans among our subscriber base, it was critical to provide the best viewing experience possible,” said Ben Fink, Director of Network Operations for Blue Ridge Communications. “Vecima helped us prepare our video network weeks prior to the game to ensure we could deliver a world-class experience with clear, high-quality video streaming. Super Bowl LVII was one of our most-viewed events, and we were proud of the experience we delivered.”

“Following Vecima’s streaming success for the FIFA World Cup, our performance during the Super Bowl demonstrates the scalability and reliability of Vecima’s MediaScale video streaming platform,” added Goodwin. “Global viewing events demand the highest quality and real-time insights to help operators manage video traffic. We’re proud to provide our customers and their subscribers with the highest quality viewing experience for big games and for everyday viewing.”

MediaScale, Vecima’s unified streaming video solution, enables service providers to launch live video streaming, video on demand, catch up TV, restart TV, and cloud DVR services to IP devices and traditional cable set-top boxes. For more information, visit vecima.com/video-streaming.

About Blue Ridge Communications

Blue Ridge has been providing Cable TV to communities in Pennsylvania since 1950 and started its Internet service in partnership with Penteledata in 1994. Blue Ridge is committed to providing innovative, best in class services through strategic investments in forward-thinking technology and partnerships with industry leading companies. As we improve and expand our product offerings and our infrastructure, we continue our efforts to ensure that customers who live in rural areas can still access and enjoy the best of Blue Ridge. We also believe in being active partners with the communities we serve. Our team takes pride in supporting various local charities and organizations, including the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Dream Come True, Easter Seals, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Operation Christmas Child.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. Learn more at vecima.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: 250-881-1982, invest@vecima.com

Media Relations: bernadette.dunn@vecima.com