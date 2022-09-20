<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Vecima Declares Quarterly Dividend
Vecima Declares Quarterly Dividend

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announces that, consistent with its previously announced dividend policy, the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as at October 7, 2022. This dividend will not be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. Future quarterly dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

Vecima Networks
Investor Relations – 250-881-1982

invest@vecima.com

