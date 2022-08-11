Vasta Announces Transition Period of Its Chief Financial Officer

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announces the beginning of a transition period of its chief financial officer. From today until September 15, 2022, Vasta’s chief financial officer Mr. Bruno Giardino will transfer his activities to Mr. Cesar Augusto Silva, after which, Mr. Giardino will be dedicated to personal projects. After September, 15, 2022, Mr. Silva will serve as Vasta’s new chief financial officer, and Mr. Mario Ghio Junior, Vasta’s chief executive officer, will assume the responsibilities of investor relations officer as well.

Mr. Cesar Augusto Silva is an economist and accountant with an MBA in business administration, and has more than 25 years’ experience in financial management and controllership. Mr. Silva has been working at the Cogna Group as Controllership Director since 2016, having actively participated in Vasta’s IPO process with Nasdaq. Prior to joining the Cogna Group, Mr. Silva has worked at companies such as JSL Logística, T-Systems Brasil, and T-Systems Spain, and started his career with an auditing firm.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

