Variscite and Embedded Wizard by TARA Systems Integrate Advanced GUIs in SoMs to Speed Development and Time to Market

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Variscite, a leading worldwide System-on-Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, today announced a collaboration with TARA Systems to integrate TARA Systems’ award-winning graphical user interface (GUI) solution Embedded Wizard into Variscite SoMs to streamline the customer development process, reduce costs, and optimize the use of hardware resources.

Embedded Wizard is a fast, intuitive framework to quickly create advanced GUIs. In combination with Variscite SoMs, it enables developers to create sophisticated, visually appealing, high-performance, responsive UIs tailored for the device’s capabilities and the full potential of the hardware. Embedded Wizard is currently integrated with Variscite’s DART-MX8M-PLUS and VAR-SOM-MX93, with additional modules to follow.

In industries such as IoT, medical, and industrial controls, it’s critical that UIs run smoothly, with minimal latency and optimal memory usage, but UI development is often hampered by hardware-software incompatibility and complexity. An integrated approach particularly benefits devices and applications that perform real-time data processing and/or rely on user interaction. Embedded Wizard optimizes device performance by minimizing memory footprint and maximizing the use of available memory on Variscite’s hardware, and can create UIs that run on bare metal for even lower system overhead. It is flexible enough to allow developers to deploy GUIs across different platforms without significant rework, which enables faster introduction of new product generations, contains costs, and improves longevity.

“Whether it’s industrial controls, consumer gadgets, or advanced medical devices, using Embedded Wizard with Variscite SoMs enables new possibilities in tailoring the GUI to the user’s needs and creating high-quality HMIs more easily than ever,” says Manuel Melic, Embedded Wizard’s Product Manager and Managing Director at TARA Systems. “This is an important partnership for industries where both performance and aesthetics are vital.”

“This partnership enables us to offer our customers a comprehensive, high-quality solution for GUI development, perfectly aligning with our mission to provide the infrastructure and support needed to shorten development cycles and accelerate time-to-market,” explains Markus Steidl, Managing Director Sales and Marketing at Variscite GmbH. “As modern HMI applications evolve to include advanced features like gesture control, the demand for efficient graphics with minimal memory and processing usage has intensified. We are confident that the highly efficient Embedded Wizard framework will offer significant value to Variscite’s customers.”

Embedded Wizard offers additional features including:

Modern, powerful and user-friendly WYSIWYG editor

Full suite of GUI elements such as widgets, effects, animations, and complex text shaping, along with advanced features like multi-variant GUIs, themes, and localization

Rapid prototyping, instant testing, and debugging to reduce development time and effort

Highly efficient source-code generation tailored to the specific target system to ensure applications perform smoothly even on limited hardware

Flexibility to meet varying functional, hardware, workflow , and project requirements

, and project requirements Comprehensive support services to assist from trainings up to complete GUI implementation/development

Variscite’s small-size DART-MX8M-PLUS based on the NXP i.MX 8 Plus, is ideal for compact smart embedded systems. It accelerates AI/ML with an integrated Neural Processing Unit, and offers advanced multimedia and connectivity features such as an Image Signal Processor and camera interfaces. The VAR-SOM-MX93, based on NXP’s i.MX93 application processor, is a high-quality, future-proof SoM that meets the market’s demand for energy-efficient smart edge devices. The VAR-SOM-MX93 offers a rich set of features at an attractive price and delivers energy flex architecture.

Developers seeking more information are invited to join a webinar ‘How to effortlessly create HMIs with Variscite and Embedded Wizard’ on October 9th. To register please visit https://www.variscite.com/services/training/webinar-how-to-effortlessly-create-hmis-with-variscite-and-embedded-wizard/

About Embedded Wizard by TARA Systems

Embedded Wizard is a market-leading solution for creating Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) for embedded systems from TARA Systems, based in Munich, Germany. The mission of the Embedded Wizard team is to provide developers with the most convenient and efficient tool for programming GUIs for embedded systems. Developers use this versatile framework to create complex user interfaces in a very short time and are able to stand out from their competitors due to the numerous highly sophisticated features. GUIs created with Embedded Wizard are already used on more than 500 million devices worldwide. Companies that actively develop embedded software themselves or have limited resources are offered a portfolio of services by the companies’ GUI services team. These cover customer support, Embedded Wizard training sessions, and GUI prototyping up to complete GUI implementations.

Under the umbrella of the independent software company TARA Systems, the Embedded Wizard is constantly being improved and entering more and more industries and markets worldwide. TARA Systems offers components and services for embedded systems in the fields of Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Industrial, Automotive, and Mobile Devices. With its more than 35 team members, the company has focused on reliable tools for graphical user interfaces and solutions for digital television reception for more than 30 years.

For more information about Embedded Wizard, visit https://www.embedded-wizard.de/.

About Variscite

Variscite is a global leader in System-on-Module (SoM) design and manufacturing, setting the standard for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality, reliable modules. The company offers the most extensive ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market, featuring a wide range of configuration options that span from entry-level to high-performance, powered by robust SoCs such as the NXP i.MX8, i.MX9, and i.MX6 series. Variscite’s in-house production fully complies with ISO13485 and ISO9001 medical and industrial standards, ensuring the highest quality. Coupled with top-tier support, and extended product longevity, Variscite consistently delivers dependable products and services throughout the entire product lifecycle, from initial development to end-of-life.

For more information, please contact Variscite’s sales team at sales@variscite.com or https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/

