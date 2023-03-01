Vanta Accelerates Global Growth With New Managed Service Provider Partner Program Launch

Giving partners more ways to easily deliver security and compliance as a managed service

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vanta, the leading trust management platform, announced today the launch of its Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program, enabling partners to grow their business and deliver more value to their clients by transforming trust into a marketable advantage.

According to Forrester, despite turbulent macroeconomic conditions, the MSP market is predicted to grow in 2023 with a heightened focus on partnerships, delivering co-innovation, and building long-lasting client relationships1. Vanta’s Service Provider ecosystem strengthens customers’ security posture by partnering with the most prominent virtual Chief Information Security Officers, managed security service providers, and advisory/consulting firms. With Vanta as their foundational tool, partners are able to offer an expansive breadth and depth of security offerings, increasing overall client satisfaction.

“ With today’s new MSP Partner Program launch, Vanta now offers the fastest and simplest approach to continuous security monitoring and automated compliance for managed service providers,” said Elliot Goldwater, VP of Partnerships, Vanta. “ By putting Vanta’s market-leading platform as the cornerstone of their security managed service offering, partners can expand their clients’ security with trust management, while building their own competitive advantage.”

At the foundation of the MSP Partner program is Vanta’s trust management platform that simplifies and centralizes security program management by providing full visibility into an organization’s risk. Vanta enriches those findings with contextual data, and helps organizations remediate issues and track progress as a single source of truth for their security posture. Vanta’s MSP Partner Program features a multi-tenant management console, world-class partner support and flexible billing integration — making it seamless for partners to deliver value to their clients while scaling up their business.

Easy, risk-free sign up without sales commitments, mandatory certifications, or enrollment costs. Simple, consolidated monthly billing easily integrates Vanta into managed services contracts

Immediate access to complimentary Not For Resale (NFR) licenses for internal use.

Create, access, and manage customers’ Vanta accounts on-demand from a single console – saving time by eliminating multiple logins, manual deal registrations, and waiting for account provisioning.

A Vanta support team dedicated to ensuring partner success including curated resources, training programs, and a team of subject matter experts.

“ Vanta has enabled us to super-charge our security programs and deliver higher value to our customers in a much shorter period of time,” said Michael Argast, Co-Founder and CEO, Kobalt.io. “ They’re reshaping the security and compliance market, and innovating faster and more thoroughly than anyone else. Security is not a static environment. You need an organization who is willing to adapt and adjust, and I really see that in our partnership with Vanta.”

For more information about Vanta’s MSP Partner Program, visit: https://www.vanta.com/msp.

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 4,000 companies including Autodesk, Chili Piper, Flo Health and Quora rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that’s real-time and transparent. Founded in 2018, Vanta has customers in 58 countries with offices in Dublin, New York, San Francisco and Sydney. For more information, visit www.vanta.com.

1 https://www.forrester.com/blogs/service-providers-set-for-growth-in-2023-despite-an-uncertain-business-outlook/

Contacts

Erin Cheng



press@vanta.com