Vanta Accelerates Enterprise Momentum with the Acquisition of Trustpage

Bolstering Vanta’s pioneering trust management platform to close the loop on the security lifecycle from compliance through continuous monitoring and communication

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vanta, the leading trust management platform, announced today its acquisition of Trustpage to transform trust into a marketable advantage for companies around the world. With the addition of Trustpage, Vanta is accelerating its product innovation and continuing to scale its industry-defining trust management platform for thousands of global customers to monitor, improve and demonstrate their security, and ultimately, establish and deepen trust.





Relied on by nearly 400 companies worldwide, including Pendo, Sift and ZoomInfo, Trustpage is a centralized hub that reimagines how companies communicate their security posture. As a holistic view into a company’s security stack and policies, Trustpage gives organizations dynamic Trust Centers to collaborate on, automate, and accelerate end-to-end security reviews and questionnaires, leading to happier customers and faster deal cycles.

According to the Ponemon Institute and IBM1, the average cost of a data breach— $4.35 million— reached an all-time high in 2022, with vulnerabilities in third-party software as one of the top attack vectors. As a result, enterprises are increasingly aware not only of the financial implications of a breach to themselves, but also of the risk of their vendors — accelerating the need for software firms to establish and continuously prove their security.

“ Making security continuous—not just a point-in-time check—is more essential than ever in the face of the rising frequency and cost of breaches,” said Christina Cacioppo, CEO, Vanta. “ Our vision since Vanta’s inception has been to deliver this level of protection for our customers around the world. By expanding our team and offerings with the acquisition of Trustpage, the conviction in our ability to achieve our shared mission of securing the internet has never been deeper. Together, we’re reimagining trust to better serve our current and future customers and their increasingly complex security needs.”

Vanta’s trust management platform simplifies and centralizes security program management for over 4,000 leading companies, including Autodesk, Modern Treasury and Quora, by providing full visibility into an organization’s risk. Vanta then enriches those findings with contextual data, and helps organizations remediate issues and track progress—all in a way that’s demonstrable to customers and partners. Vanta and Trustpage’s combined solution will automate time-consuming and tedious workflows and improve customers’ ability to communicate their security policies — ultimately enabling them to win more deals and grow their business faster.

“ Vanta pioneered security and compliance automation, and continues to both define and lead the category with the most comprehensive solution in the market,” said Chase Lee, CEO, Trustpage. “ Our shared mission to secure the internet brought our respective companies together, and I couldn’t be more excited to align our industry-first technology, world-class teams, and deep expertise in service of our customers. Now with Trustpage by Vanta, every business can have a real-time, single source of truth for their security posture that’s verified to meet industry gold standards.”

Today’s announcement is just the latest milestone capping off a year of hypergrowth for Vanta. In 2022, the company nearly doubled its customer base to serve over 4,000 companies across 58 countries, while expanding its global footprint with offices in Australia, Ireland and the U.S.

Recently named the #1 Leader in G2’s Winter 2023 Grid® Reports for Security Compliance, Vanta debuted a number of new product innovations over the last year, including Access Reviews which automates the once-manual, time-consuming access reviews process and an enhanced Risk Management solution allowing companies to holistically understand, prioritize, and reduce risks within their company to build a stronger security approach and demonstrate compliance. Vanta ranked #25 in the Inc. 5000 2022 list, was recognized by Y Combinator as a Top Private Company, and was named a 2022 Intelligent Applications Top 40 company by Madrona Ventures.

In 2022, Vanta raised $150 million in funding from leading investors Craft Ventures, Sequoia and Y Combinator and security industry pioneers like CrowdStrike, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $203 million at a $1.65 billion valuation.

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 4,000 companies including Autodesk, Chili Piper, Flo Health and Quora rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that’s real-time and transparent. Founded in 2018, Vanta has customers in 58 countries with offices in Dublin, New York, San Francisco and Sydney. For more information, visit www.vanta.com.

1 https://www.ibm.com/resources/cost-data-breach-report-2022

