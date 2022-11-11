<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Valmont to Participate at the 2nd Annual Roth AgTech Answers Event
Business Wire

Valmont to Participate at the 2nd Annual Roth AgTech Answers Event

di Business Wire

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that management will participate in Roth’s 2nd Annual AgTech Answers Event.

Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Renee L. Campbell, Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Treasurer, will be hosting investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City.

The format of 1×1 and Fireside Chats by invitation only will provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 15 private and public companies as well as enjoy analyst moderated fireside chats. The 40‐minute management‐investor meetings and social activities will provide institutional investors interaction with executive management. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit roth.com/agtech2022.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH) is a relationship‐driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full‐service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market‐making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit roth.com.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Contacts

Jorden Hansen

Jorden.hansen@valmont.com

Articoli correlati

ChargePoint to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on December 1, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced it will release financial results...
Continua a leggere

AlmaLinux 8.7 Now Available

Business Wire Business Wire -
Distribution continues to closely track RHEL releases, includes Improved Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) technical guides, new packages, updates...
Continua a leggere

NuScale Power Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ChargePoint to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on December 1, 2022

Business Wire