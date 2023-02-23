Valmont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Achieves Record Results and Provides Positive 2023 Full Year Net Sales and EPS Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (all metrics compared to Fourth Quarter 2021 unless otherwise noted)

Net Sales of $1.1 billion increased 17.5%, a fourth quarter record

Operating Income increased 116.2% to $109.7 million, or 9.7% of net sales (increased 32.9% to $113.7 million or 10.1% adjusted 1 ) compared to $50.8 million or 5.3% of net sales ($85.6 million or 8.9% adjusted 1 )

) compared to $50.8 million or 5.3% of net sales ($85.6 million or 8.9% adjusted ) Diluted Earnings per Share (“EPS”) of $1.86 ($3.57 adjusted 1 ) compared to $1.25 ($2.73 adjusted 1 ) GAAP EPS includes a pre-tax loss of $33.3 million or $1.54 per diluted share from the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business

) compared to $1.25 ($2.73 adjusted ) Generated strong operating cash flows of $142.5 million

Repurchased 60,200 shares of company stock for $20.0 million

Announced and completed the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business, Valmont SM TM , which had been reported in the Renewable Energy product line in the Infrastructure segment and is now reported as “Other”

, which had been reported in the Renewable Energy product line in the Infrastructure segment and is now reported as “Other” Incurred GAAP tax rate of 40.6%; adjusted tax rate was 27.4% excluding the loss generated from the divested offshore wind energy structures business which provided no tax benefit

Full Year 2022 Highlights (all metrics compared to Full Year 2021 unless otherwise noted)

Record Net Sales of $4.3 billion, an increase of 24.1% Strong sales growth as Infrastructure grew to a record $2.9 billion and Agriculture grew to a record $1.3 billion, including 17.6% growth in agriculture technology products and services

Operating Income increased 51.1% to $433.2 million, or 10.0% of net sales (increased 34.6% to $449.7 million or 10.3% adjusted 1 ) compared to $286.8 million or 8.2% of net sales ($334.0 million or 9.5% adjusted 1 ) Higher operating income was led by favorable pricing and volume growth in both Infrastructure and Agriculture

) compared to $286.8 million or 8.2% of net sales ($334.0 million or 9.5% adjusted ) Diluted EPS of $11.62 ($13.82 adjusted 1 ) compared to $9.10 ($10.92 adjusted 1 )

) compared to $9.10 ($10.92 adjusted ) Generated strong operating cash flows of $326.3 million, a significant improvement compared to 2021, driven by higher net earnings and improvements in working capital performance

Capital expenditures were $93.3 million, including approximately $30.0 million for strategic investments including a new concrete utility structures facility in Bristol, Indiana and irrigation capacity expansions in Brazil and Dubai

Deployed $39.3 million of cash to acquire a majority interest in ConcealFab, accelerating the Infrastructure segment’s global telecommunications growth strategy

Returned $86.3 million of capital to shareholders through dividends of $45.8 million and share repurchases of $40.5 million

Achieved Return on Invested Capital of 12.9% (13.3% adjusted 1 )

) Year-end backlog of approximately $1.7 billion, an increase of 2.1% since the end of fiscal 2021, reflecting sustained pricing and continued strong market demand across the portfolio

Realigned financial reporting from four reportable segments to two: Infrastructure and Agriculture, to elevate focus on market growth strategies, capital allocation, and technology development

1Please see Reg G reconciliation to GAAP measures at end of document

Key Financial Metrics

Fourth Quarter 2022 GAAP Adjusted1 14 weeks 13 weeks 14 weeks 13 weeks (000’s except per share amounts) 12/31/2022 12/25/2021 12/31/2022 12/25/2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2021 Net Sales $ 1,131,516 $ 963,278 17.5 % $ 1,131,516 $ 963,278 17.5 % Operating Income 109,716 50,754 116.2 % 113,734 85,555 32.9 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 9.7 % 5.3 % 10.1 % 8.9 % Net Earnings 40,332 26,856 50.2 % 77,256 58,751 31.5 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.86 $ 1.25 48.8 % $ 3.57 $ 2.73 30.8 % Average Shares Outstanding 21,656 21,523 21,656 21,523 Full Year 2022 GAAP Adjusted1 53 weeks 52 weeks 53 weeks 52 weeks (000’s except per share amounts) 12/31/2022 12/25/2021 12/31/2022 12/25/2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 vs. FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 vs. FY 2021 Net Sales $ 4,345,250 $ 3,501,575 24.1 % $ 4,345,250 $ 3,501,575 24.1 % Operating Income 433,249 286,785 51.1 % 449,725 334,049 34.6 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 10.0 % 8.2 % 10.3 % 9.5 % Net Earnings 250,863 195,630 28.2 % 298,139 234,811 27.0 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 11.62 $ 9.10 27.7 % $ 13.82 $ 10.92 26.6 % Average Shares Outstanding 21,580 21,493 21,580 21,493

“ The Valmont team delivered another strong quarter of continued growth and outstanding performance, achieving record net sales and further margin improvement year-over-year,” said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ These results were driven by a continued commitment to our disciplined pricing strategies, robust demand for our industry-leading products and services, and solid execution by our global teams. Ongoing investments in grid reliability, transportation infrastructure, 5G buildouts, and the clean energy transition are leading to a multi-year runway for growth across our Infrastructure businesses. Continued positive agriculture market fundamentals are driving demand for our irrigation products and technology solutions as elevated commodity prices, global drought conditions and ongoing food security concerns are all supporting market demand. I am very pleased with our ability to effectively manage our operations to best serve our customers and meet this broad-based demand. Our results further demonstrate the value of our long-term strategy led by sustainable growth initiatives across our businesses, operational excellence and price leadership.”

Kaniewski added, “ Reflecting on 2022, our full-year results exceeded the goals we set at the beginning of the year, despite a continued volatile environment, demonstrating the resiliency and relentless focus of our global team. We achieved record net sales of $4.3 billion and delivered record diluted earnings per share of $13.82 on an adjusted basis, an increase of 26.5% year-over-year. We significantly improved return on invested capital through strategic capital allocation and improved working capital performance, which also contributed to a substantial improvement in free cash flow. We continue to profitably grow and perform at a high level, leveraging the strength and sustainability of our Valmont business model. I am extremely proud of our team of more than 11,000 employees around the world and want to congratulate and thank them for their dedication, hard work, and execution. Together, we remain committed to providing our customers with vital infrastructure products and solutions to advance agricultural productivity with an unwavering focus on employee safety and increasing shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Review

Infrastructure (67.6% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products

Sales of $771.3 million grew 15.0% year-over-year with double-digit sales growth across all product lines, net of 2.7% unfavorable foreign currency translation impacts. Higher sales were driven by favorable pricing globally, higher volumes, notably in the Lighting and Transportation and Renewable Energy product lines, and sales from the ConcealFab acquisition.

Operating Income improved to $99.6 million or 13.0% of net sales compared to $77.3 million or 11.6% of net sales ($77.8 million or 11.6% adjusted1) in 2021, driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes.

Agriculture (29.4% of Net Sales)

Center pivot and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products; advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales of $335.1 million increased 21.1% year-over-year, with global sales growth led by higher average selling prices of irrigation equipment and higher volumes, primarily driven by continued strength in North America and Brazil, and higher sales of technology products and services.

Operating Income improved to $40.5 million, or 12.2% of net sales ($44.5 million or 13.4% adjusted1) compared to $28.6 million or 10.5% of net sales ($33.0 million or 12.1% adjusted1) in 2021. The benefit of higher average selling prices and additional volume leverage was partially offset by higher SG&A, including incremental R&D expense for technology investments.

Other (3.0% of Net Sales)

Offshore wind energy structures business

Sales of $33.3 million grew 44.1% year-over-year and operating income was $1.4 million compared to an operating loss of $31.3 million in 2021. As previously announced, the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business was completed in December 2022.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

The Company generated full-year 2022 operating cash flows of $326.3 million through strong earnings and effectively managing working capital while supporting strong sales growth. At the end of 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $185.4 million. Valmont purchased $20.0 million of company stock in the fourth quarter and $81.4 million remains on the current authorization with no expiration.

Providing 2023 Full Year Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions

Based on an unchanged positive outlook for underlying business growth across the portfolio that was highlighted last quarter, the Company is providing its 2023 full-year net sales and diluted earnings per share outlook and key assumptions for the year.

Net Sales Growth (vs. PY) of 4% to 7%, which reflects the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business

GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $14.70 to $15.25 ($15.35 to $15.90 adjusted 1 )

) Effective tax rate of 28% to 29%, primarily due to expected geographic mix of earnings

Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact to net sales

Capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $105 to $125 million to support strategic growth and digital transformation initiatives

Continued elevated inflation, stabilizing raw material costs and ongoing R&D investments

Kaniewski continued, “ We are excited and confident about the opportunity to drive multi-year revenue and profitability growth by capitalizing on the strong market drivers across our businesses and continuing to support our customers. These factors, along with our proven track record of execution and a backlog of $1.7 billion, give us confidence in our 2023 outlook. The long-term need for critical infrastructure investment globally is driving sustainable demand across our Infrastructure businesses. Favorable agriculture economics and market trends globally, a strong international project pipeline and increasing adoption of innovative technology solutions are providing momentum for our Agriculture business. Our balance sheet remains strong, giving us the flexibility to execute on our strategies. We enter this year from a position of strength with a talented team and are investing in the future to meet the needs of our customers and deliver value to our stakeholders.”

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 14 and 13 Weeks Ended 53 and 52 Weeks Ended 31-Dec-22 25-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 25-Dec-21 Net sales $ 1,131,516 $ 963,278 $ 4,345,250 $ 3,501,575 Cost of sales 832,557 740,994 3,219,026 2,617,686 Gross profit 298,959 222,284 1,126,224 883,889 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 189,243 165,034 692,975 590,608 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 6,496 — 6,496 Operating income 109,716 50,754 433,249 286,785 Other income (expense) Interest expense (13,256 ) (11,146 ) (47,534 ) (42,612 ) Interest income 996 298 2,015 1,192 Gain (loss) on investments (unrealized) 932 364 (3,374 ) 1,920 Loss from divestiture of offshore wind energy structures business (33,273 ) — (33,273 ) — Other 4,268 2,501 12,805 12,798 Other income (expense), net (40,333 ) (7,983 ) (69,361 ) (26,702 ) Earnings before income taxes 69,383 42,771 363,888 260,083 Income tax expense 28,156 15,092 108,687 61,414 Equity in earnings (loss) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (19 ) 135 (950 ) (944 ) Net earnings 41,208 27,814 254,251 197,725 Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests (876 ) (958 ) (3,388 ) (2,095 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ 40,332 $ 26,856 $ 250,863 $ 195,630 Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Basic 21,319 21,227 21,311 21,193 Earnings per share – Basic $ 1.89 $ 1.27 $ 11.77 $ 9.23 Average shares outstanding (000’s) – Diluted 21,656 21,523 21,580 21,493 Earnings per share – Diluted $ 1.86 $ 1.25 $ 11.62 $ 9.10 Cash dividends per share $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 2.20 $ 2.00

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 14 and 13 Weeks Ended 53 and 52 Weeks Ended 31-Dec-22 25-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 25-Dec-21 Net sales Infrastructure $ 771,337 $ 670,481 $ 2,928,419 $ 2,372,100 Agriculture 335,066 276,757 1,346,672 1,028,717 Other 33,272 23,087 100,219 123,001 Total 1,139,675 970,325 4,375,310 3,523,818 Less: Intersegment sales (8,159 ) (7,047 ) (30,060 ) (22,243 ) Total $ 1,131,516 $ 963,278 $ 4,345,250 $ 3,501,575 Operating Income (Loss) Infrastructure $ 99,591 $ 77,253 $ 354,499 $ 273,598 Agriculture 40,484 28,560 179,263 137,027 Other 1,445 (31,268 ) 2,259 (40,192 ) Corporate (31,804 ) (23,791 ) (102,772 ) (83,648 ) Total $ 109,716 $ 50,754 $ 433,249 $ 286,785

The backlog of orders for the principal products manufactured and marketed was $1,656.4 million at the end of the 2022 fiscal year and $1,621.9 at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. An order is reported in our backlog upon receipt of a purchase order from the customer or execution of a sales order contract. We anticipate that most of the 2022 backlog of orders will be filled during fiscal year 2023. At year-end, the segments with backlog were as follows (dollar amounts in millions):

12/31/2022 12/25/2021 Infrastructure $ 1,339.1 $ 1,086.3 Agriculture 317.3 471.0 Other — 64.6 $ 1,656.4 $ 1,621.9

Valmont has aggregated its business segments into two global reportable segments as follows.

Infrastructure: This segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products.

Agriculture: This segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture.

In addition to these two reportable segments, the Company had a business and related activities that is not more than 10% of consolidated sales, operating income, or assets. This includes the offshore wind energy structures business and was reported in the “Other” segment until its divestiture in 2022.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fourteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 Intersegment Infrastructure Agriculture Other Sales Consolidated Geographical market: North America $ 588,867 $ 202,560 $ — $ (5,932 ) $ 785,495 International 182,470 132,506 33,272 (2,227 ) 346,021 Total $ 771,337 $ 335,066 $ 33,272 $ (8,159 ) $ 1,131,516 Product line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 302,444 $ — $ — $ — $ 302,444 Lighting and Transportation 239,453 — — — 239,453 Coatings 92,441 — — (4,032 ) 88,409 Telecommunications 87,577 — — — 87,577 Renewable Energy 49,422 — 33,272 (2,228 ) 80,466 Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology — 302,965 — (1,899 ) 301,066 Technology Products and Services — 32,101 — — 32,101 Total $ 771,337 $ 335,066 $ 33,272 $ (8,159 ) $ 1,131,516 Thirteen weeks ended December 25, 2021 Intersegment Infrastructure Agriculture Other Sales Consolidated Geographical market: North America $ 478,019 $ 150,478 $ — $ (7,047 ) $ 621,450 International 192,462 126,279 23,087 — 341,828 Total $ 670,481 $ 276,757 $ 23,087 $ (7,047 ) $ 963,278 Product line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 266,625 $ — $ — $ — $ 266,625 Lighting and Transportation 216,198 — — — 216,198 Coatings 77,747 — — (2,752 ) 74,995 Telecommunications 75,697 — — — 75,697 Renewable Energy 34,214 — 23,087 — 57,301 Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology — 251,258 — (4,295 ) 246,963 Technology Products and Services — 25,499 — — 25,499 Total $ 670,481 $ 276,757 $ 23,087 $ (7,047 ) $ 963,278

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fifty-three weeks ended December 31, 2022 Intersegment Infrastructure Agriculture Other Sales Consolidated Geographical market: North America $ 2,234,339 $ 766,929 $ — $ (26,248 ) $ 2,975,020 International 694,080 579,743 100,219 (3,812 ) 1,370,230 Total $ 2,928,419 $ 1,346,672 $ 100,219 $ (30,060 ) $ 4,345,250 Product line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 1,184,660 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,184,660 Lighting and Transportation 940,462 — — — 940,462 Coatings 356,707 — — (15,327 ) 341,380 Telecommunications 320,342 — — — 320,342 Renewable Energy 126,248 — 100,219 (3,346 ) 223,121 Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology — 1,231,587 — (11,387 ) 1,220,200 Technology Products and Services — 115,085 — — 115,085 Total $ 2,928,419 $ 1,346,672 $ 100,219 $ (30,060 ) $ 4,345,250 Fifty-two weeks ended December 25, 2021 Intersegment Infrastructure Agriculture Other Sales Consolidated Geographical market: North America $ 1,724,531 $ 545,574 $ — $ (22,243 ) $ 2,247,862 International 647,569 483,143 123,001 — 1,253,713 Total $ 2,372,100 $ 1,028,717 $ 123,001 $ (22,243 ) $ 3,501,575 Product line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 935,099 $ — $ — $ — $ 935,099 Lighting and Transportation 825,923 — — — 825,923 Coatings 309,647 — — (10,575 ) 299,072 Telecommunications 238,527 — — — 238,527 Renewable Energy 62,904 — 123,001 — 185,905 Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology — 930,858 — (11,668 ) 919,190 Technology Products and Services — 97,859 — — 97,859 Total $ 2,372,100 $ 1,028,717 $ 123,001 $ (22,243 ) $ 3,501,575

