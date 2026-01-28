Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides products and solutions to support vital infrastructure and advance agricultural productivity, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Following the earnings release, Avner M. Applbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Liguori, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 to discuss the financial results.

To participate in the live call, you may dial +1 877.407.6184 or +1 201.389.0877 (no Conference ID needed), or connect via webcast using this link: Valmont Industries 4Q and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page of valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed three hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at +1 877.660.6853 or +1 201.612.7415. Please use access code 13756343. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CT on February 24, 2026.

