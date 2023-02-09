<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call
Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. CST.

A news release outlining fourth quarter and full year results will be distributed after market close on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. CST by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries 4Q and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page of valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed three hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use access code 13734761. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CST on March 02, 2023.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Jorden Hansen

Jorden.Hansen@valmont.com

