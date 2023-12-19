Home Business Wire UVCeed to Showcase Award-Winning Disinfection Device at CES 2024
UVCeed to Showcase Award-Winning Disinfection Device at CES 2024

Company to unveil new app capabilities to further enhance and improve disinfection process

EFFINGHAM, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#UVCEEDCES2024UVCeed today announced it will showcase its flagship disinfection device at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award-winning UVCeed is the only consumer smart mobile UV-C disinfection device that guides a user from start to finish to ensure 99.99 percent effectiveness in killing germs, bacteria and viruses. UVCeed will hold live demonstrations and unveil new device accessories and capabilities in booth 8372, North Hall, in the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES 2024 takes place January 9-12, 2024.




“UVCeed has emerged as a key ally to help protect families and individuals from exposure to harmful pathogens,” said Justin Beyers, co-inventor and engineer, UVCeed. “We’re excited to return to CES where we’ll be announcing exciting enhancements to the UVCeed app to enable easier ways to disinfect a wider breadth of objects and surfaces.”

UVCeed, now available for both iOS and Android, is the only disinfecting device that utilizes the processing power of a user’s smartphone. Outfitted with powerful mercury-free LED UV light rays and multiple sensors, proprietary iCide smart dosage and iCide safety technology, UVCeed is safe and easy to use anytime and anywhere. To see how UVCeed works, watch this video.

UVCeed has won numerous industry awards for its innovation, most recently earning a Fast Company 2023 Next Big Things in Tech Award in the Wellness and Fitness category. UVCeed has also received a TMC 2023 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award, and a 2022 Mom’s Choice Award honoring excellence in family-friendly media, products and services.

For sales and distribution inquiries, contact Eileen Murphy at sales@uvceed.com.

About UVCeed

UVCeed is the first personal AI-powered mobile UVC disinfectant platform for work, home, school, or travel. It is designed by Bonutti Research, a medical device incubator with a 30+ year history of innovation, over 400 patents and applications, and 700 licenses. As a practicing surgeon, Dr. Peter Bonutti understands the importance of infection control and developed UVCeed to create a convenient device for personal use that is safe and effective. UVCeed’s patented technology leverages machine learning and computer vision to ensure safe usages and proper amount of energy is used to achieve the desired level of disinfection. For more information, visit https: www.uvceed.com.

Contacts

UVCeed Contact
Donna Loughlin Michaels

408.393.5575

donna@lmgpr.com

