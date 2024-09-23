Utility Trailer, Cargobull North America Unveil New Liftgate Battery Charger

Innovative, Uniquely Located Charger Outputs Up To 480 Watts (40 Amps) of Power to Significantly Extend Liftgate Battery Service Life









KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company LLC is excited to unveil and announce its new Cargobull Liftgate Battery Charger as an integrated option with Cargobull 625 and 655MT Hybrid TRUs (transport refrigeration units). Debuting on display at this week’s International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) 2024 Solutions Conference, the Cargobull Liftgate Battery Charger is available exclusively on Utility’s 3000R refrigerated trailers with Cargobull’s ultra-low-emission TRUs.

The Cargobull Liftgate Battery Charger helps keep trailers’ liftgate batteries topped off and in optimum charge condition. The device takes 480 volts of electrical energy from the Cargobull 625 or 655MT Hybrid TRU to provide liftgate batteries low-voltage charging with a maximum output of 40 amps or 480 watts of power.

The new liftgate battery charging system is entirely separate from the charger that maintains the Cargobull 625 and 655MT Hybrid TRUs’ starting battery. Conveniently located close to the liftgate battery pack, the Cargobull Liftgate Battery Charger routes 480 volts through a high-quality conduit to protect the cable from normal wear and tear.

“ During delivery routes requiring a dozen or more operations of the liftgate, keeping batteries fully charged can greatly increase the serviceable life of the liftgate battery, especially if they also provide power to interior and exterior lights,” Steve Bennett, Utility Trailer President and COO, said. “ Consistently running batteries down to low levels dramatically reduces their lifespan. For example, from what could be as low as a six-month lifespan, this system can double—if not quadruple—the battery’s service life.”

Historically, truck cabs provide the power to recharge liftgate batteries. In real-world operation, however, drivers often don’t connect the two-pole connector from the truck, or fleets lease trucks that don’t include them. When drivers do use their truck connectors, the voltage from the truck alternator can be as low as 13.5 volts by the time it reaches the liftgate battery pack.

“ Others have developed several workarounds, including solar cells and other costly solutions, which bring new challenges and limit success. The cost of a new liftgate battery isn’t substantial, but the inconvenience and cost of scheduling a service call is a real issue for many fleet operators,” Bennett said. “ While other manufacturers may offer a TRU charging system, their battery chargers are located inside the TRU. Placing the Cargobull Liftgate Battery Charger near the liftgate battery pack is a unique and innovative differentiator that helps provide batteries a more consistent voltage and allows the solid-state charger to accurately monitor battery temperatures for fast charging without overheating.”

The all-new Cargobull Liftgate Battery Charger is now exclusively available on Utility 3000R® reefers featuring Cargobull 625 and 655MT Hybrid TRUs at sales and service centers throughout the Utility Trailer dealer network.

ABOUT UTILITY TRAILER MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LLC

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America’s oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R® and the 3000R® Multi-Temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the company’s Atkins, Vir.; Clearfield, Utah; and Piedras Negras, Mexico, plants. The 4000D-X Composite® series dry vans are manufactured at Utility’s Glade Spring, Vir., and Paragould, Ark., plants. Utility’s 4000AE®, 4000S®, and 4000AE® Drop Deck flatbeds are all manufactured at its Enterprise, Ala., facility.

Utility Trailer is the exclusive distributor of Cargobull North America TRU products and telematics. Cargobull TRUs are available only on the 3000R. Utility has an extensive dealer network featuring more than 130 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. For more information, visit utilitytrailer.com.

