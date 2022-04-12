UTAC to Digitally Transform Supply Chain Planning With Blue Yonder

Global semiconductor company selects Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning to optimize scenario and supply planning capabilities

SINGAPORE & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UTAC Holdings Ltd. (UTAC), a global semiconductor test and assembly services provider, has selected to digitally transform its supply chain planning capabilities with Blue Yonder. The company will implement Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Luminate™ Planning to optimize its complex manufacturing supply planning process and improve its scenario planning capabilities.

UTAC offers customers a full range of semiconductor assembly and test services in the following key product categories: analog, mixed-signal and logic, image sensor, MEMS, and discretes. UTAC customers consist of fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers and wafer foundries. UTAC plans to work with Blue Yonder to significantly enhance its planning process, reduce planning cycle time and improve planner productivity.

With Blue Yonder, UTAC will be able to:

Predict long-term capacity augmentation and investment decisions based on realistic planning scenarios.

Optimize capacity utilization to maximize production throughputs.

Provide accurate and rapid capacity and materials planning.

Respond to customer inquiries with accuracy and speed.

“In today’s rapidly changing environment, our business scenarios are shifting as our customers make frequent and large order changes that impact our demand projections. Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning has the scenario and supply planning capabilities that will allow us to meet the needs of our customers and maintain a competitive edge in the marketplace,” said Regina Liew, chief procurement officer and senior vice president SCM, UTAC.

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning, powered by Microsoft Azure, will allow UTAC to process, plan, and respond to changes in real-time, gaining supply chain agility to meet volatile demand. With supply planning capabilities, UTAC will be able to generate efficient and optimal capacity and production plans providing a high-level of customer service.

“A fast and efficient supply chain is a competitive differentiator in the very competitive outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) space. With our solutions, UTAC will be able to optimize their supply and production planning processes, which will provide them with an operating cost advantage and ensure they meet their customers’ needs,” said Antonio Boccalandro, APAC president, Blue Yonder.

About UTAC Holdings Ltd.

UTAC Holdings Ltd (UTAC) is a leading independent provider of assembly and test services for a broad range of semiconductor chips, and we offer a full range of semiconductor assembly and test services in the following key product categories: analog, mixed-signal and logic, and memory. Our customers are primarily fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers and wafer foundries. UTAC is headquartered in Singapore, with production facilities located in Singapore, Thailand, China, Indonesia and Malaysia, in addition to its global sales network focused on five regions: United States, Japan, China, rest of Asia and Europe, with sales offices located in each of these regions.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

