 USound is Leading the New Wave of Smaller and Smarter Hearables With Its Ultra-compact Audio Module for Hearables

USound’s ultra-compact audio module enhances the performance of hearables such as TWS and OTC hearing aids and enables new degrees of design freedom





GRAZ, Austria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Audio–USound, the leading provider of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for hearables and wearables, announces the release of an audio module designed to enhance the performance of TWS and OTC hearing aids.

The module design uses physical frequency crossover technology, with finished parts of acoustic design including sound chamber and pipes. This module is a ready-to-use solution for hearing aids and true wireless earbuds. Manufacturers can easily integrate the module in earphones by changing the venting volume to achieve a different sound experience.

The audio module is available in two versions: a two-way audio system and a full-range ultra-compact audio module. The two-way audio system includes a USound’s MEMS speaker from the Conamara series as a tweeter and an electrodynamic speaker as a woofer. This combination allows for increased playtime, better sound quality, and performance.

“Hearables manufacturers can now create more ergonomic and comfortable hearables, with extended battery life and audio quality. With this module, the form factor of hearing aids and TWS is considerably reduced, and the performance surpasses market standards,” adds Andrea Rusconi – CTO at USound.

USound has been collaborating with the Chinese company Luxshare-ICT on the development of this audio module as well as AT&S. USound already co-developed TWS prototypes early this quarter with the Chinese company Innovation, which successfully integrates USound’s MEMS speakers from the Ganymede series and can be used as a blueprint to design true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing audio company offering high-performance silicon speakers and high-quality sound solutions based on MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology, safeguarded by over 300 filed patents. Its offices in Graz, Vienna, San Francisco, and Shenzhen, USound serves international customers to design smart audio applications with MEMS speakers. Learn more on www.usound.com

Contacts

Press contact

Janel Leonor – press@USound.com

Thomas Reiter, Reiter PR – Thomas.Reiter@reiterpr.com