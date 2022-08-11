Usio Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2022.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “I am pleased to report another quarter of revenue growth, our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Revenue growth in the quarter was driven by new all-time quarterly records in credit card dollars and transactions processed, strong year-over-year growth in prepaid card volumes and transactions, as well as a double-digit increase in total transaction/pieces processed at Output Solutions. While up sequentially, ACH electronic check transactions and dollars processed in the quarter were down from last year’s record volumes, while returned check transactions in the quarter increased 39%. Results once again demonstrate the strength of our diversification strategy as we achieved growth despite weakness in one of our end markets, cryptocurrency.”

“Based upon our strong year to date performance, our new business pipeline, and the prepaid card spoilage anticipated to be earned in the third and fourth quarters, offset by an anticipated 25 – 30% reduction in third quarter ACH transactions as compared to the same period in 2021, resulting from the loss of the Voyager ACH business, we are revising our expectations for full year 2022 revenue growth to 12% – 18%, conditioned on the continued enthusiasm in the fintech lending industry and favorable economic conditions. Our pipeline for ACH, like all our business lines is rich, and we believe we will be able to, over time, replace the lost revenue from Voyager through new sales. For instance, we are seeing an increase in consumer lending, which we believe could lead to as much as 50% growth in third quarter 2022 returned check transactions as compared to the same period in 2021. We expect that there are other similar opportunities, not only in ACH, but across our entire portfolio.”

“Revenues for the first three and six months of the year are up in each of our business lines except for ACH when compared to those periods last year. For the quarter, ACH was competing against an outsized year ago quarter when cryptocurrency activity was at its peak. Prepaid was our fastest growing business line for both the quarter and first half of the year on a percentage basis. We expect our strong relationships, growing number of programs served and cards in circulation to lead to continued growth over the second half of the year, as well as beginning to generate revenue from card spoilage. Output Solutions continues to outperform management’s expectations. This business is benefitting from the synergies generated within the various Usio business lines, and is set to have another strong second half. Credit card revenues were up 5%, where we achieved record volumes primarily due to the growth of our PayFac business. The PayFac business has one of our strongest new business pipelines and has the potential to dramatically change its growth trajectory.”

Over the past few months Usio has undertaken a number of strategic actions to strengthen the business and build shareholder value. During the second quarter the Board authorized a $4 million share repurchase program, and through June 30, 2022, we repurchased over 180,000 shares at a cost of approximately $450,000. In addition, we welcomed Michelle Miller to our Board of Directors, where she will serve as a member of the Company’s Audit and Compensation Committees and expand the size of the Board to six. We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Miller to the Board as we will benefit from her wealth of banking and business development experience as well as her vast knowledge that complements the skills of our existing Board members. With our strong balance sheet, aggressive marketing strategy, and growing reputation for outstanding service in all our business lines, we believe we have a plan in place that will enable us to achieve our growth objectives of continued year-over-year revenue growth.

Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Detail

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased 6% to $16.2 million, reflecting growth in the Credit Card, Prepaid and Usio Output Solutions lines of business.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2022 2021 $ Change % Change ACH and complementary service revenue $ 3,899,612 $ 4,001,897 $ (102,285 ) (3 )% Credit card revenue 6,885,697 6,558,076 327,621 5 % Prepaid card services revenue 1,388,110 1,077,531 310,579 29 % Output solutions revenue 4,042,267 3,595,637 446,630 12 % Total Revenue $ 16,215,686 $ 15,233,141 $ 982,545 6 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2022 2021 $ Change % Change ACH and complementary service revenue $ 7,742,928 $ 7,080,353 $ 662,575 9 % Credit card revenue 13,653,919 $ 12,281,785 1,372,134 11 % Prepaid card services revenue 4,156,557 $ 1,964,107 2,192,450 112 % Output solutions revenue 8,773,625 7,368,446 1,405,179 19 % Total Revenue $ 34,327,029 $ 28,694,691 $ 5,632,338 20 %

Gross profits for the quarter were $3.3 million while gross margins were 20.1%. Margins reflect revenue mix in the quarter, primarily a slight decrease in our highest margin, ACH business, and an increase in the revenue from lower margin business lines.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, up 35% compared to $2.8 million in the prior year period. The increase reflects continued investments in our ACH, PayFac, Prepaid and Output Solutions business lines, a substantial portion of which represents an investment in strengthening our infrastructure to not only support our current growth, but specifically to assure we can provide the service levels in customer support for anticipated new cardholders and other clients. Beginning in the third quarter, we believe expenses should start to decrease due to a reduction in customer service and other prepaid services expenses attributable to the loss of any existing or anticipated Voyager card programs.

We reported an operating loss of $1.9 million for the quarter and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million in the quarter. We reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or ($0.10) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, for the same period in the prior year. Contributions to this loss include increased revenue contribution from lower margin lines of business and continued investments to support our current growth, customer support service levels, security and IT infrastructure, as well as staffing and employee retention.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flows (excluding merchant reserve funds, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and net operating lease assets and obligations) used was $1.2 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. Cash flows used by operating activities was ($22.1) million for the quarter, compared to cash flows provided by operating activities of $2.6 million in the same period a year ago, primarily due to timing differences between periods.

We continue to be in solid financial condition with $5.1 million in cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio, Inc.’s management will host a conference call on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890. International callers should call +1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at www.usio.com/investors.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 26, 2022. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 5469449.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. With the acquisition of the assets of IMS in December 2020, the Company now offers additional services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company’s operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management’s intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “potential,” and “expect” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, or overall economic challenges including performance of the cryptocurrency industry, supply chain disruptions, risks related to retaining and hiring qualified employees, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company’s growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

USIO, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,102,061 $ 7,255,321 Accounts receivable, net 3,854,077 4,979,493 Settlement processing assets 36,927,255 63,824,646 Prepaid card load assets 15,104,808 36,590,893 Customer deposits 1,471,214 1,364,193 Inventory 488,382 434,532 Prepaid expenses and other 829,902 426,963 Current assets before merchant reserves 63,777,699 114,876,041 Merchant reserves 6,815,073 6,381,153 Total current assets 70,592,772 121,257,194 Property and equipment, net 3,432,039 3,607,157 Other assets: Intangibles, net 3,227,962 4,163,894 Deferred tax asset, net 1,504,000 1,504,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,083,555 2,802,113 Other assets 345,357 345,357 Total other assets 8,160,874 8,815,364 Total Assets $ 82,185,685 $ 133,679,715 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 719,379 $ 1,400,100 Accrued expenses 2,177,000 2,325,665 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 579,442 504,027 Equipment loan, current portion 43,386 54,760 Settlement processing obligations 36,927,255 63,824,646 Prepaid card load obligations 15,104,808 36,590,893 Customer deposits 1,471,214 1,364,193 Deferred revenues — 17,647 Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations 57,022,484 106,081,931 Merchant reserve obligations 6,815,073 6,381,153 Total current liabilities 63,837,557 112,463,084 Non-current liabilities: Equipment loan, non-current portion 55,698 71,434 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 2,690,378 2,476,291 Total liabilities 66,583,633 115,010,809 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 26,837,978 and 26,807,145 issued, and 25,295,875 and 25,473,453 outstanding at June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021, respectively 195,250 195,235 Additional paid-in capital 93,468,139 93,100,129 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,542,103 and 1,333,692 shares at June 30, 2022 (unaudited) and December 31, 2021, respectively (2,951,047 ) (2,404,458 ) Deferred compensation (6,167,870 ) (6,842,195 ) Accumulated deficit (68,942,420 ) (65,379,805 ) Total stockholders’ equity 15,602,052 18,668,906 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 82,185,685 $ 133,679,715

USIO, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 16,215,686 $ 15,233,141 $ 34,327,029 $ 28,694,691 Cost of services 12,955,782 11,105,696 27,557,996 21,660,009 Gross profit 3,259,904 4,127,445 6,769,033 7,034,682 Selling, general and administrative: Stock-based compensation 473,701 317,285 1,024,383 645,000 Other SG&A expenses 3,848,696 2,845,213 7,643,842 5,505,247 Depreciation and amortization 807,934 627,149 1,522,869 1,249,356 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 5,130,331 3,789,647 10,191,094 7,399,603 Operating income (loss) (1,870,427 ) 337,798 (3,422,061 ) (364,921 ) Other income and (expense): Interest income 1,166 2,169 1,747 4,636 Interest expense (1,084 ) (1,484 ) (2,301 ) (1,484 ) Other income and (expense), net 82 685 (554 ) 3,152 Income (Loss) before income taxes (1,870,345 ) 338,483 (3,422,615 ) (361,769 ) Income tax expense 70,000 120,000 140,000 140,000 Net income (Loss) $ (1,940,345 ) $ 218,483 $ (3,562,615 ) $ (501,769 ) Income (Loss) Per Share Basic income (loss) per common share: $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share: $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 20,316,572 19,993,387 20,298,573 19,962,661 Diluted 20,316,572 24,962,389 20,298,573 19,962,661

USIO, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating Activities Net (loss) $ (3,562,615 ) $ (501,769 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 586,936 313,423 Amortization 935,933 935,933 Bad debt — 86,402 Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,024,383 645,000 Amortization of warrant costs 17,970 17,970 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,125,416 (383,213 ) Prepaid expenses and other (402,939 ) (130,662 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets (281,442 ) (367,654 ) Other assets (53,850 ) (38,452 ) Inventory — (45,883 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (829,390 ) 177,315 Operating lease liabilities 289,502 377,957 Prepaid card load obligations (21,486,085 ) 1,547,277 Merchant reserves 433,920 (164,402 ) Customer deposits 107,021 105,311 Deferred revenue (17,647 ) (22,454 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (22,112,887 ) 2,552,099 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (411,818 ) (533,854 ) Net cash (used) by investing activities (411,818 ) (533,854 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from equipment loan — 165,996 Payments on equipment loan (27,110 ) (13,221 ) Purchases of treasury stock (546,589 ) (79,264 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (573,699 ) 73,511 Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves (23,098,404 ) 2,091,756 Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year 51,591,560 22,192,225 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Period $ 28,493,156 $ 24,283,981 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 2,301 $ — Income taxes — 92,850 Non-cash transactions: Issuance of deferred stock compensation 12,330 —

USIO, INC.



STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



(UNAUDITED) Common Stock Additional Paid- In Treasury Deferred Accumulated Total Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Stock Compensation Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2021 26,807,145 $ 195,235 $ 93,100,129 $ (2,404,458 ) $ (6,842,195 ) $ (65,379,805 ) $ 18,668,906 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 61,600 62 267,856 — (12,330 ) — 255,588 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 295,092 — 295,092 Purchase of treasury stock costs — — — (66,494 ) — — (66,494 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (1,622,270 ) (1,622,270 ) Balance at March 31, 2022 26,868,745 $ 195,297 $ 93,376,970 $ (2,470,952 ) $ (6,559,433 ) $ (67,002,075 ) $ 17,539,807 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 54,233 52 258,636 — — — 258,687 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (85,000 ) (85 ) (176,465 ) — 97,621 — (78,929 ) Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 293,942 — 293,942 Purchase of treasury stock costs — — — (480,095 ) — — (480,095 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (1,940,345 ) (1,940,345 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 26,837,978 $ 195,264 $ 93,468,126 $ (2,951,047 ) $ (6,167,870 ) $ (68,942,420 ) $ 15,602,052 Balance at December 31, 2020 26,260,776 $ 194,692 $ 89,659,433 $ (2,165,721 ) $ (5,926,872 ) $ (65,058,171 ) $ 16,703,361 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 51,000 51 120,484 — — — 120,535 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Cashless warrant exercise 19,795 19 (19 ) — — — — Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (17,111 ) (17 ) (48,599 ) — 5,994 — (42,622 ) Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 249,801 — 249,801 Purchase of treasury stock costs — — — (49,454 ) — — (49,454 ) Net (loss) for the period — — — — — (720,252 ) (720,252 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 26,314,460 $ 194,745 $ 89,740,284 $ (2,215,175 ) $ (5,671,077 ) $ (65,778,423 ) $ 16,270,354 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 61,556 61 150,481 — — — 150,542 Warrant compensation costs — — 8,985 — — — 8,985 Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (115,000 ) (115 ) (237,085 ) — 158,096 — (79,104 ) Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 245,847 — 245,847 Purchase of treasury stock costs — — — (29,810 ) — — (29,810 ) Net income for the period — — — — — 218,483 218,483 Balance at June 30, 2021 26,261,016 $ 194,691 $ 89,662,665 $ (2,244,985 ) $ (5,267,134 ) $ (65,559,940 ) $ 16,785,297

Contacts

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations



joeh@gregoryfca.com

484-686-6600

Read full story here