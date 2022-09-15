USIC Launches Quality Control Program in Expanding Utility Industry

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USIC, the leader in underground infrastructure damage prevention, has announced the launch of its Triple ZERO Quality Control program. The new program is focused on reaching goals of ZERO safety incidents, ZERO damages, and ZERO losses of tenured locate technicians to attrition. The program aligns the company’s risk management, training, and safety functions with field operations leadership to achieve these goals through the continuous enhancement of training and quality auditing processes.

“Our customers recognize and are willing to pay for the value they receive from our high-quality locating services,” USIC CEO Mike Ryan stated. “The utilities sector is evolving rapidly due to significant investment in our nation’s infrastructure, including a major increase in fiber overbuild projects. Our Triple ZERO Quality Control program will ensure our locate technicians have the comprehensive training and the field experience needed to deliver the highest quality, safe, on-time service for our customers.”

“The launch of our Triple ZERO Quality Control program coincides with the success we have achieved in increasing our retention of tenured locate technicians,” added Kim Bedzyk, Senior Vice President, Quality and Risk Management. Bedzyk will lead USIC’s new Quality Control program. “Driving our attrition rate for tenured technicians to ZERO is the key to taking our quality and safety performance to the next level. Our Quality Control program further differentiates our services within the marketplace and enables us to deliver even greater value for our customers.”

About USIC

USIC is North America’s largest provider of utility damage prevention services with operations in 48 states and Canada and corporate headquarters located in Indianapolis, IN. The Company, which currently serves over 1,300 customers across the cable, telecommunications, electric, gas, water, and sewer utility markets, performs over 80 million locates each year. Additionally, the Company provides a range of advanced utility solutions and services offered by its affiliates, Blood Hound, LLC; Reconn Utility Services; and On Target Utility Services.

