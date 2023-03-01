uShip Announces Five New In-Home Delivery Partners

Custom and resold furniture sellers reap benefits of API integrations, nationwide carrier networks

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–uShip, the fast, easy, and affordable way to transport large items like furniture, vehicles, and freight, today announced the addition of five new partners to its In-Home Delivery program, including:

uShip In-Home Delivery is designed for online sellers of new, handcrafted, vintage, and refurbished furniture, as well as oversized e-commerce like kayaks, e-bikes, and medical equipment. Sellers can access instant rates, a private first-to-last mile carrier network, blanket-wrap service, dedicated support, automated booking, status updates, and best-in-class shipment protection. In 2022, 268,000 business shipments were listed on uShip.

“Shipping large items, especially furniture of all kinds, can be a black box for emerging and even established online sellers and marketplaces,” said Heather Hoover-Salomon, interim CEO of uShip. “uShip In-Home Delivery digitizes and automates the shipping process so deliveries happen faster and with fewer claims through our nationwide network of independent transporters.”

Use Cases: uShip In-Home Delivery in Action

Nationwide Expansion



AptDeco has integrated with uShip’s pricing, booking, and tracking APIs to quickly accelerate and scale its furniture marketplace to a nationwide buying audience, beyond its Northeast and West Coast origins.

“Establishing a national footprint is key to AptDeco’s mission to make it easy, affordable and safe for everyone to participate in furniture circularity, and uShip In-Home Delivery gives us an instant coast-to-coast carrier network to scale our operation,” said Ella Tay, VP of Brand Strategy and Partnerships, AptDeco.

Best-in-Class Support



Craze Furniture and Antiques is a family-owned and operated business with furniture covering a wide variety of eras and styles. The team wanted to expand outside its Wake County, N.C., area – and uShip In-Home Delivery helped deliver that growth.

“We needed a partner who had the customer experience in mind – we’re lucky to have found that partner in uShip,” said Craig Kinser, Owner, Craze Furniture and Antiques. “Beyond the instant quotes and seamless checkout, the real shining star of uShip is the support staff. The team has gone above and beyond.”

Shipping Peace of Mind



Jory Brigham Design, an online seller of 100% handcrafted furniture with a focus on timeless aesthetics and sustainable materials, says it feels secure in putting its pieces into the hands of transporters on uShip.

“Our experience with uShip has been impressive,” said Jory Brigham, Owner/President of Jory Brigham Design, Inc. “The customer success managers are VERY helpful and we know the transporters by name. The accountability is priceless – the opposite of what we experienced with past companies.”

White Glove Delivery



TUNE.Studio

Tune Studio sells state-of-the-art performance technology for the nervous system. Tested and proven by NIH and Mayo Clinic, these 100-lb beds tune the body to its optimal state through medical-grade vibrations.

“TUNE decided to work with uShip because having white glove delivery allowed for a better experience for our customers and peace of mind for our company,” said Kyle Godrey-Ryan, founder of TUNE.

Find out more at uship.com/business/in-home-delivery

About uShip



uShip makes it quick, easy, and affordable to ship large or bulky items. From cars to cranes and furniture to freight, our straightforward and transparent platform helps people, businesses, and e-commerce sellers ship with incredible speed and efficiency. Launched in 2004, uShip is based in Austin, Texas. Find out more at uship.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for the latest updates.

Contacts

Dean Jutilla



VP, Corporate Communications



uShip



dean@uship.com

650-814-3854