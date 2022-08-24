UserTesting Partners With Tbot Techno Systems To Help More Organizations across India and Singapore to Create Customer-Centric Digital Experiences

Tbot Systems becomes the first UserTesting Authorized reseller in India and Singapore region

SAN FRANCISCO & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$USER #CX–UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, and Tbot Techno Systems (Tbot), a global consulting and technology services company, today jointly announced their partnership to bring human insight to more organizations across India and Singapore. Through the partnership, Tbot serves as a reseller of the UserTesting Human Insight Platform and will enable more Indian and Singaporean organizations to quickly see the value of first-party insights, and help them to design and deliver innovative digital experiences. The partnership now offers Indian and Singaporean companies a new and trusted way to adopt the UserTesting Human Insight Platform with added consulting services from Tbot, including support and training services.

According to a recent report by Adobe, Asia Pacific businesses are poised to lead other global regions in customer experience investments in 2022. The Adobe report, “2022 Digital Trends: APAC in Focus” found that 77 percent of APAC businesses experienced a pandemic driven increase in new customers through digital channels, yet only 25 percent of companies in the region feel they have the necessary customer insights into the new wave of digital-first business.

The report reveals that there is an immediate need for technologies like UserTesting, to help businesses align faster on changing customer needs and prioritize the opportunities that will drive the most value.

“The pandemic created significant changes in buying patterns and behaviors around the globe, and has had a particularly strong impact on how consumers engage with businesses in India and Singapore—with a big shift towards digital experiences,” said GB Kumar, Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific at UserTesting. “As we continue to grow throughout these regions to meet the demand for human insights, we look forward to building our strategic partnership with Tbot to help companies accelerate innovation and create exceptional experiences with UserTesting.”

The UserTesting Human Insight Platform is trusted by major consumer brands across Asia-Pacific such as Tata, Mahindra, HDFC Life, etc., and leading technology brands like Wipro, Amazon, Make My Trip, Cars24 and Razorpay, etc.

“Business models are changing rapidly in this digital world and technological advancement acts as a tailwind. Our partnership with UserTesting will enable us to offer customer-centric SaaS solutions to organizations and accelerate their growth journey in becoming market leaders,” said Mr. Snehal Parikh, CEO, Tbot Techno Systems. “We have witnessed our customers generate substantial growth driven on the back of deeper consumer insights for their products and services, and believe the UserTesting Human Insight Platform is the end-to-end solution our customers need to successfully deliver on the customer experience.”

About Tbot Techno Systems



Tbot Techno Systems is a global consulting and technology services firm that has been providing enterprise solutions to help new-age enterprises better execute on their customer-centric objectives, resulting in improved customer experience and business success. To learn more, visit www.tbotsystems.com.

About UserTesting



UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

