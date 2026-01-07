UserTesting Acquires User Interviews to Strengthen the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Customer Insights Solution for the AI Era

Combination unites UserTesting’s category-leading insights platform with User Interviews’ leading participant recruitment to help enterprises make better decisions

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, the leading provider of customer insights for the enterprise, today announced it has acquired User Interviews, the leading participant recruitment platform for user research, market research, and AI training. The combination brings together powerful insights technology and premium participant access to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive and scalable customer insights solution.

“As companies reimagine their products and experiences to win in the AI era, the need for trusted customer insights has never been greater,” said Eric Johnson, CEO of UserTesting. “By bringing UserTesting and User Interviews together, we’re creating the fastest and most reliable way for teams to understand their customers and make better, smarter decisions with confidence.”

“We started User Interviews to help organizations hear from the people that matter most to their businesses,” said Basel Fakhoury, CEO of User Interviews. “Combining User Interviews’ panel capabilities with UserTesting’s platform gives enterprises a more scalable, trusted way to access the right audiences and turn insights into action.”

Advancing Panel Reach and Participant Management at Enterprise Scale

The combination of UserTesting and User Interviews brings together UserTesting’s category-leading insights platform and global general population network with User Interviews’ large-scale, premium participant marketplace. Together, the companies make it fast, easy, and cost-effective to recruit the right participants at scale across any criteria, geography, or audience type. With unmatched panel breadth, depth, and speed of access to consumers, B2B professionals, and specialized audiences, enterprises gain trusted, high-fidelity insights to support rapid and high-stakes decision-making.

The combined offering enables organizations to ground every AI deployment, product enhancement, marketing program, and customer experience in authentic customer understanding, bringing the real voices of customers directly into the decisions that matter most.

Customers benefit from:

Broad reach: Everyday consumers, niche audiences, specialized experts, B2B professionals, and hard to reach roles

Precise targeting and matching: Rich demographic, behavioral, attitudinal, and industry-specific segmentation

Proprietary fraud prevention: Sophisticated controls designed to protect quality and trust

Rapid scale: Fast access to millions of participants for live and unmoderated conversations, as well as high quality quantitative research at scale

Enterprise-grade trust: Bulit-in security, privacy, and data governance designed for global enterprises

Empowering Designers, Researchers, and Marketers

The acquisition unlocks unprecedented ability for designers, researchers, product managers and marketers to identify the exact audiences they need, engage them quickly, and extract insights at speed using AI-powered analysis. It enables teams to move from understanding to confident action faster than ever before.

Advisors

Lightning Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to User Interviews.

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables organizations to craft exceptional customer experiences through actionable customer insights. With the world’s strongest participant network, AI-driven insights, comprehensive feedback solutions, and expert-level services, enterprises can validate decisions, co-innovate at scale, and accelerate their path to better products and experiences. Trusted by 3,000+ customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, UserTesting is the partner of choice for businesses committed to delivering experiences customers love. Learn more at www.usertesting.com.

About User Interviews

User Interviews is the most scalable way to recruit quality participants for any kind of research. With over 6 million participants, precise matching, and fraud prevention, User Interviews can reliably fill nearly any research study. Researchers, designers, product managers, and marketers can quickly connect with the right people in any niche, whether consumers, B2B professionals, or domain experts needed for model training, for any kind of study, moderated, unmoderated, in-person or remote.

