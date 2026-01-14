Usercentrics Acquires MCP Manager to Bring Consent and Trust to AI

Extending Privacy‑Led Marketing from websites and apps into AI workflows, so businesses can scale AI with much-needed oversight, auditability, and control

MUNICH & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Usercentrics, the global leader in Privacy-Led Marketing solutions, announced today it has acquired MCP Manager, a next-generation governance platform for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), built by a team with deep expertise in AI infrastructure. The acquisition makes Usercentrics the first major global market leader in data privacy solutions to extend consent and data guardrails into AI-driven workflows.

The combined platform will deliver a unified Privacy-Led Marketing Suite that manages consent, preferences, and data governance across websites, apps, internal systems, and consumer-facing AI agents. Because these agents increasingly shape personalization and customer engagement, extending consent into real-time, model-driven interactions applies the same rigor that exists at data collection. This keeps experiences transparent, trusted, and aligned with user choices, and turns compliance into a strategic differentiator and competitive edge.

“With this acquisition, we are defining how companies govern AI at a moment when compliance is no longer optional,” said Donna Dror, CEO of Usercentrics. “As the EU AI Act moves from phased implementation into enforcement this year, organizations can no longer treat AI governance as an afterthought. By uniting our privacy-led suite with MCP Manager’s governance capabilities, we’re helping organizations future-proof their AI strategies, so they can innovate faster, stay compliant, and scale AI responsibly without compromising trust.”

Making that possible in practice requires governance at the point where AI meets data. Regular MCPs have quickly become the industry standard for connecting AI models to organizational systems, but they don’t solve problems like AI agents accessing CRM data without consent checks or teams being unable to explain AI decisions to regulators. Usercentrics’ acquisition of MCP Manager addresses this by providing a policy-enforcement layer that gives companies a control plane to monitor and enforce how AI systems access and use data.

“As businesses deploy AI agents that access real customer data, MCP is the natural enforcement point for consent and compliance," said Michael Yaroshefsky, founder of MCP Manager, who joins Usercentrics as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence, Chief AI Office (CAIO). “With regulations now taking effect, governed AI infrastructure will become the standard, and together with Usercentrics we are uniquely positioned to lead that shift.”

