USA Data Centre Pricing Tracker 2023 with Updates in February and September – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “USA Data Centre Pricing Tracker” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This USA Data Centre Pricing Trends services published twice a year in pdf format and comes with charts and tables of the average and overall trends across the ten geographical US markets.

The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing – by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, the researcher summarises the overall Data Centre trends taking place in ten markets surveyed.

Geographical coverage

  • Ashburn
  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Dallas Fort Worth
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • New Jersey
  • New York City
  • North Virginia

Published Twice a year: February and September

Deliverables: Pdf file (51 pages) and PowerPoint file highlighting the key trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Section One – USA Data Centre Pricing – Average standard retail rack space rental pricing, m2 rental pricing, electricity rates (by 10 selected US area markets) with rack space pricing examples in USD per month by each of the ten area markets.

Section Two – USA Data Centre Market size – Measured by Data Centre raised floor space (in m2) and by Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP – in MW) and indicates growth in new space & power by each of the ten area markets.

Section Three – USA Data Centre Geographical clusters – The key geographical Data Centre City Clusters in the main USA area markets (including Dallas, Chicago, New York, Ashburn, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Jersey, Boston, Houston & North Virginia). The growth & relative importance of the key Data Centre clusters within each area market.

Section Four – New USA Data Centre developments – The key new Data Centre facilities and developments and new Data Centre development plans for each of the ten USA area markets.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • CyrusOne
  • Digital Realty
  • QTS
  • SWITCH

