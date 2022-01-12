Home Business Wire Upstart to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings on February...
Business Wire

Upstart to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings on February 15, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced today that its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

Conference Call Dial In. To access the live conference call in the United States and Canada: +1 877-614-0009, conference code 3385320. To access the live conference call outside of the United States and Canada: +1 313-209-7315, conference code 3385320.

About Upstart

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

Contacts

Investors
Jason Schmidt

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@upstart.com

Press
press@upstart.com

Articoli correlati

Chief, the Private Network for Women Leaders, Announces National Expansion

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Network Grew to 10K Members in Two Years with a Waitlist of 40K NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chief, the private network...
Continua a leggere

It’s Official! ZBrush is Now Part of the Maxon Family

Business Wire Business Wire -
Regulatory Requirements Satisfied, New Partnership Amplifies Innovative and Creative Possibilities, Enhanced Portfolio Provides Maxon Huge DCC and Emerging Metaverse...
Continua a leggere

Yaron Dycian of Water Intelligence (WINT) Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Yaron Dycian, the Chief Product and Strategy Officer of Water Intelligence (WINT), an Israel-based company that produces...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Chief, the Private Network for Women Leaders, Announces National Expansion

Business Wire